Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill will be cut by the Green Bay Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The #Packers are releasing quarterback Taysom Hill, according to a league source. They are taking a big risk but hope to get him on p-squad. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) September 2, 2017

The Packers will also part ways with Joe Callahan, leaving Green Bay with just two quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and former UCLA Bruin Brett Hundley. The Packers may re-sign Hill if he clears waivers.

Hill completed 14 of 20 for 149 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games. He also had 10 carries times for 71 yards and a score.