SALEM — Anticipating that Juab would try to ground Salem Hills' passing game, the Skyhawks came ready to run. And run they did. All the way to a 30-20 victory over the Wasps thanks to the one two punch of Skyhawk running backs Garrett Lloyd and Brooke Vaitohi who combined for three of their team's four touchdowns in the winning effort.

Lloyd started the show early in the first when he bolted through a hole at midfield and took it to the house for a 51-yard score. Juab answered back on the next possession when senior running back Alex White sprinted 37 yards down the sideline to even the score at 7. White struck again late in first on a reverse from 20 yards out to give the Wasps a 14-7 lead.

In the second quarter the Skyhawks took to the air to balance out their attack. Senior quarterback James Nelson led the aerial assault that ended in a 35-yard TD strike to junior wide receiver Tom Wilson midway through the second. After the blocked PAT the scoreboard read 14-13 for the Wasps until they were penalized with a safety for a misfired snap on a punt that tumbled out of their end zone giving the Skyhawks the 15-14 edge at the break.

Determined to keep pounding the running game that they had worked on all week in practice, Lloyd and Vaitohi kept churning out big yards for the Skyhawks on multiple carries. It was Vaitohi that struck next when he charged through a gap and rumbled 27 yards down field to widen the lead for Salem 21-14. "We worked on running the ball all week. Hats off to our linemen for doing their job and to our backs for doing the rest of it," said Nelson of their game plan.

Moments later, a second misfired Juab snap netted another safety for the Skyhawks, upping the score to 23-14.

But Lloyd wasn't done wreaking havoc for the Wasps. Late in the fourth, after Skyhawk safety Cole Griffin picked off a Juab pass deep in Salem's territory, Lloyd took the handoff, spun free and dashed 78 yards for a touchdown to seal the Skyhawk victory. It was a fitting way to end the night for Lloyd, who started it off with a dazzling touchdown run and ended it the same way. "I just found a hole, hit it hard and the team did their job. We really stepped it up after last week's effort against Desert Hills," said a smiling Lloyd of his final run. He notched over 120 rushing yards on the night.

The Wasps managed one more score to bring them within 10 with 4:19 left but it wasn't enough. The Skyhawks held on to claim the victory.

Salem Hills coach Harry Schwenke was encouraged by what he saw, saying, "I thought overall as a team, the energy level was very good. We have great leaders like James (Nelson) Jacob (Rolfe) and Garrett (Lloyd) who really elevate their level of play for the others. All three phases of our team are improving week to week. The run game carried us throughout the game." On what he'd like to see more of, Schwenke said, "I'd like to see us limit the amount of penalties and mistakes."

The Skyhawks improved to 2-1 and face Maple Mountain next week. The Wasps fell to 1-2 and play at Ben Lomond on Friday night.