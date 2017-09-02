Our coaches work us hard and it shows in how we play. Pleasant Grove is one of our rivals and we get up for their games

Jordan High School escaped with a 49-40 win over Pleasant Grove, but not before the Vikings gave the Beetdiggers a scare after scoring with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. Yet the Vikings was holding on to a 42-40 edge.

It only takes one touchdown or field goal to win, but when momentum builds, it takes a quick quarterback to take the wind out of the opposing teams sails and restore order. And that is exactly what happened.

After scoring their last touchdown to come within two points of the Diggers, the Vikings' defense failed to keep Jordan's quarterback, Crew Wakley in check. On his first play of this possession, the senior ran 51 yards downfield past the Vikings' defenders on his way to the end zone, putting the Diggers back in command. Of course, the place kicker, Emily Blumel, added her 7 PAT of the game, and ran off the field.

Both teams came into this game with attitude and frustration with each other as both are fourth in their region and class. Both play well against each other, and a rivalry has developed.

"Our coaches work us hard and it shows in how we play, said Jordan's receiver Ethan Bolingbrook, who scored two touchdowns that night. "Pleasant Grove is one of our rivals and we get up for their games."

For the game, the Vikings had 31 carries for 146 yards and 22 first downs. The team also completed 25 of 48 passes for 352 yards, totaling 498 yards of offense. The Vikings were flagged seven times for 57 penalty yards.

Jordan however, had 31 carries for 138 yards and 14 first downs. The team completed 15 passes out of 24 attempts for a total of 486 yards of offense and were penalized twice for 107 yards.

Pleasant Grove will host Riverton High School next Friday at 7 p.m. MT. Jordan will play Taylorsville next Friday at 7 p.m. MT

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.