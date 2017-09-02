Region 1

Davis 41, Layton 0: Davis blanked Layton, rolling to its first win of the season. Three of the Darts' touchdowns were score by their defense, while three were scored by the offense. Six different Davis players scored TD's in the victory.

Weber 25, Clearfield 0: Ty Barnett ignited the Weber Warriors with a 90-yard kick return, and the Warriors never looked back, blanking Clearfield.

Northridge 21, Syracuse 10: Northridge outlasted Syracuse to claim the victory. Jackson Murray tossed two touchdown passes in the win.

Nonregion

Altamont 41, West Wendover, Nev. 0: McKay Foy rushed for three touchdowns, while Parker Rust scored on a 99-yard interception return and then a 40-yard punt return as Altamont blanked West Wendover, Nev. for the road victory.

Milford 42, Layton Christian 0: Milford blanked Layton Christian for the easy road victory. Ryan Mayer and Ty Netto scored touchdowns just before halftime to put the game out of reach.

West Side, Idaho 38, Rich 16: Jordan Cook and Reagan Huefner both caught touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough as Rich fell to visiting Westside, Idaho, which built a comfortable 32-8 halftime lead.

Sky View 33, Springville 14: Jackson Siddoway passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Sky View jumped out to a big lead to take care of business against Springville in a game played at Utah State.

Servite, Calif. 38, American Fork 28: American Fork put up a valiant effort, but fell to Servite, California.

Cyprus 48, Copper Hills 26: The Pirates used a 20 point fourth quarter to pull away from Copper Hills late. Soujah Gasu ran for two touchdowns, and caught another to lead the Pirates past Copper Hills.

Bountiful 22, Granger 14: Trailing 14-7, Bountiful got a field goal from Bridger Booth followed by a TD pass by Zach Riordan. Then, Brig Willard sealed the win over Granger with a 73-yard pick-six for the Braves in the fourth quarter.

Highland 31, Hillcrest 6: In an emotional game on both sides of the field, Highland took care of business against Hillcrest in its first game since coach Cazzie Brown passed away last weekend. Brown was previously an assistant coach at Highland. Trayton Keyes opened the game with a 97-yard kickoff return for Highland, which also got a pair of passing TDs from Cole Peterson. Watch the video replay

Mountain View, Idaho 38, Hunter 34: Daisean Cash passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as Hunter came up just short against Mountain View, Idaho on the road. Pilate Makakona added 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Kearns 49, Cottonwood 32: Isaac Matua rushed for four touchdowns and Sese Felila rushed for three touchdowns in Kearns' win.

Logan 34, Ogden 20: Logan came out on top in the back-and-forth contest, securing the win with a late touchdown and a field goal. The Grizzlies' Kade Thornley found Brandon Dodd for two passing TDs for in the win.

Duchesne 41, Carbon 19: Weston Poulson rushed for two touchdowns and Jarett Spencer passed for two scores as Duchesne rolled past Carbon for the nonregion victory.

Bingham 34, Herriman 0: Bingham scored 17 points in the second quarter, while the Miner defense held Herriman scoreless for the whole game. Miners Quarterback Ryan Wood threw two touchdown passes to lead the Bingham offense that played a great game.

Skyridge 35, Roy 0: Jayden Clemons began Skyridge's scoring with two touchdown passes, after which, Ma'a Notoa ran for 106, and two scores of his own. Jairus Satiu finished the Falcons' scoring with a blocked kick returned for a touchdown.

Juan Diego 23, Skyline 22: Juan Diego scored nine points in the fourth quarter to get past Skyline on the road. Zach Hoffman was the star on offense for the Soaring Eagle, rushing for two touchdowns.

Summit Academy 49, Judge Memorial 21: Summit Academy put on a show as it got the road win over Judge. Hayden Reynolds threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Bears, while teammate Talmage Brown ran for two scores of his own.

Morgan 21, Ben Lomond 13: Morgan got out to a 14-point lead and never looked back, defeating Ben Lomond. Jacob Stephens thew for two touchdowns, caught by Cass Giles and Tyson Hurd.

West Jordan 10, Bear River 3: West Jordan played strong defense throughout, only allowing a field goal as it picked up the solid road defensive victory at Bear River.

Fremont 35, Bonneville 13: Fremont was dominant in its win, outscoring Bonneville 28-7 after an early 7-6 lead. Jay Scott scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Silver Wolves, while Dawson Sanford connected twice with Cade Hadley for TDs.

Beaver 34, Delta 21: Tyce Raddon rushed for four touchdowns as the Beaver Beavers prevailed over the Delta Rabbits.

Union 28, Uintah 24: Lincoln Labrum threw four touchdown passes to lead the Cougars to a hard fought win over Uintah. Uintah rallied to score 10 points in the fourth quarter but just couldn't pull out the win as Labrum sealed the game with a late touchdown pass to Nate Foote.

Millard 28, North Sevier 14: Brooks Myers threw two touchdown passes and Sean Peacock caught two TD passes as Millard defeated North Sevier by two scores.

Spanish Fork 24, Maple Mountain 21: Carson Chappell threw two touchdowns to lead Spanish Fork past Maple Mountain. The Dons scored 6 points in the fourth quarter to claim the lead for good.

San Juan 20, Monticello 7: Monticello got on the board first but San Jaun scored three straight touchdowns to get the win. Porter Ivins scored twice on the ground for the Broncos, while teammate Corbin Palmer got the other touchdown.

Provo 36, Riverton 33 Final (6OT): Bryce Orton slammed into the end zone in the sixth overtime to give the Bulldogs an incredibly hard fought victory over Riverton. Riverton kicker Stockton Lund made four field goals for Riverton, but it wasn't enough as the Silverwolves ultimately fell.

Mountain Crest 42, Box Elder 18: Mountain Crest quarterback Brady Hall threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more to lead the Mustangs past Box Elder. Mountain Crest scored 20 points in the second quarter to pull away from the bees, and never let up.

Kanab 21, Richfield 14: Tavin Ott scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 35 seconds left as Kanab edged Richfield for the nonregion victory.

Dixie 69, Tooele 35: Jacob Barden threw for six touchdown passes in Dixie's blowout win over Tooele. Hobbs Nyberg caught four of those balls in the win.

South Sevier 21, Gunnison Valley 19: South Sevier got out to a 14-0 lead by halftime and held off a late run by Gunnison to secure the win. Tracen Winkel had a 70-yard TD run for the Rams, while teammates Tyson Chisholm and Carter Anderson added 40 and 30-yard touchdowns of their own.

Pine View 56, Manti 14: Pine View burst out of the gates with 28 points in the first quarter. Panthers running back Jacob Mpungi led the charge with two rushing touchdowns. Pine View entered halftime with a 42-0 lead over Manti.

Woods Cross 43, West 10: Visiting Woods Cross rolled past West to pick up the victory.

Jordan 48, Pleasant Grove 40: Crew Wakely contributed on every score for the Beetdiggers in their win, throwing five touchdowns and running for two more. Jake Jensen had a valiant effort in the loss, throwing four touchdown passes for Pleasant Grove.

Lone Peak 40, Lehi 7: Cody Collins caught two touchdown passes as Lone peak defeated Lehi in dominant fashion. The Knights played a great defense to limit the Pioneer's highly prolific offense to only seven points.

Salem Hills 30, Juab 20: Garrett Lloyd rushed for two touchdowns and Brook Vaitohi hit paydirt for Salem Hills as they defeated Juab. John Nelson also threw for a touchdown in the win.

Wasatch 43, Mountain View 6: Wasatch outscored Mountain View 43-6 in the first half, then the two teams didn't score for the rest of the contest.

Moapa Valley, Nev. 35, Hurricane 24: Tyler Moore rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Jaron Cordova added 101 rushing yards, but it wasn't enough as Hurricane lost to visiting Moapa Valley, Nev.

Cedar 17, North Sanpete 13: The Redmen scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure a come from behind win over North Sanpete. Luke Maggio ran for a touchdown to lead Cedar as they won in fantastic fashion.

North Summit 14, Enterprise 7: Quaide Richins and Wade Woolstenhulme each scored rushing touchdowns for North Summit in the defensive minded win.

Alta 62, Taylorsville 25: McCoy Didericksen scored on a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and a kick return on the last play of the game as Alta rolled past Taylorsville in a dominant nonregion performance for the Hawks. Alta quarterback Will Dana completed 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, with all of those TDs coming in the first half as Alta scored on every offensive possession in the first half. Watch the video replay

Corner Canyon 58, Westlake 14: Zach Wilson threw for five touchdowns as Corner Canyon blew out Westlake. Wilson's highlight of the night was a 62-yard bomb to Jakob Johnston, who caught two touchdown passes.

Payson 17, Emery 0: Payson blanked Emery, with help from Kayden Todd, Jaidon Tueller and Tyson Fromm. Tueller threw a 24-yard pass to Todd and kicked a field goal and an extra points.

Timpanogos 26, Canyon View 20 Final (OT): Haydn Sandstrom caught a TD pass from Gabe Sweeten in the first overtime as Timpanogos edged Canyon View in a tight, back-and-forth game throughout.

South Summit 33, Park City 15: Kael Atkinson threw three touchdown passes for South Summit in its road win over Park City. Jared Dansie was the target for one of those TDs through the air and ran for another score for the Wildcats.

Brighton 13, Olympus 10: Justen Smith kicked the game-winning field goal to push the Brighton Bengals over the Olympus Titans. The Bengals scored 10 points in the final quarter of the game to win. Watch the video replay

Grand 31, American Leadership 9: Josh Jones threw a touchdown pass and ran for one more as Grand defeated American Leadership.

Snow Canyon 35, Las Vegas, Nev. 13: Austin Staheli threw two touchdown passes, and ran for another as Snow Canyon defeated Las Vegas High School. Staheli completed 14 of 19 passes, for 208 yards, and two touchdowns, and added 60 yards on the ground as well as a touchdown to complete his monster game.

Viewmont 24, Green Canyon 13: Viewmont defeated Green Canyon on the road, scoring the final two touchdowns to seal the win. Cameron Brown scored two running touchdowns for the Vikings in the win, including the go-ahead score.

Mission Hills, Calif. 42, Desert Hills 7: Desert Hills made the trip to California to face Utah Quarterback commit Jack Tuttle, and his Mission Hills teammates. Mission Hills scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters building a 42-0 lead before Desert Hills finally broke through for a touchdown in the final quarter.

Parowan 72, Calvary Chapel, Nev. 0: Parowan blew out Calvary Chapel, Nev. 72-0 with nine of its 10 touchdowns coming on running plays. Porter Miller led the way with three touchdowns on the ground, while Porter Wood scored one rushing touchdown and one more via fumble recovery.

East 35, Saguaro, Ariz. 14: Charlie Vincent, and Sione Molisi each ran for two touchdowns a piece to lead the Leopard past Saguaro High from Arizona. The Leopards offense started a bit slow before waking up in the second quarter, and finished very strong in the fourth.

Ridgeline 50, Raymond, Canada 2: Ridgeline easily won the international battle over Raymond, Canada, scoring a whopping 50 points and only allowing the visiting team a safety. Brady Stuart was solid for the RiverHawks, scoring three TDs on the ground.