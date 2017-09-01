We're going to come out tomorrow and be better. It was a tough travel day and a bunch of external things that led to our performance tonight. But I feel 100 percent confident with what we are going to do tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY — Fighting for first place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Division, the Salt Lake Bees were not able to get a victory over the Fresno Grizzlies in the opening of their final series Friday, losing 5-2.

It was a rocky start in the first inning for starting left-hand pitcher John Lamb. After he walked infielder A.J. Reed, the Grizzlies were on the board after outfielder Preston Tucker hit a homer into right center field, letting Reed score for a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning.

"If you take away the two home runs, maybe they will get one run or maybe they won't," said Bees manager Keith Johnson. "But he (Lamb) got bit with the home run, more so than anything else. I got confidence in the world that if he can get himself into a situation that he can pitch out of it. Today, he just left a couple balls up and wasn't able to get himself out from the two homers."

The Bees responded with a sacrifice fly by outfielder Shane Robinson, letting outfielder Michael Hermosillo score and putting the Bees on the board in the bottom of the first. The Bees faced right-hand pitcher Rogelio Armenteros, who came into the series with only one loss this season as the starting pitcher.

"With runners in scoring position, I think teams are hitting 120 something off of (Armenteros) or 140 something off of him with runners in scoring position with two outs," said Johnson. He's a good pitcher. He was 7-1 for a reason, now 8-1. He did his job as much as our guys didn't do theirs."

In the bottom of the fourth, after infielder Dust Ackley hit a double on a ground ball to left field, he ran to home plate after an RBI by infielder Sherman Johnson, which tied the ballgame until the six inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Tucker hit a triple on a line drive to the right. Outfielder Drew Ferguson then hit a 360-foot homer, bringing Tucker home for a two-run lead over the Bees.

In the top of the eighth, Grizzlies were back in scoring position after Ferguson hit a double on a line drive to the left. He stole third while outfielder Alejandro Garcia was at bat. Ferguson scored after Garcia hit a single on a ground ball to center field, putting the Grizzlies ahead 5-2.

With their 71-68 record, the Bees have three more games left to claim first place in the division, with the El Paso Chihuahuas standing in their way. If both teams finish with the same record, the Chihuahuas will own the tie-breaker.

"Obviously we have to win it out right," said Johnson. "We're going to come out tomorrow and be better. It was a tough travel day and a bunch of external things that led to our performance tonight. But I feel 100 percent confident with what we are going to do tomorrow."

The Bees are 8-3 against the Grizzlies this season. Both teams will be back on the field Saturday at 7:05 p.m. MDT