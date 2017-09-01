Week One we won the fourth quarter, last week we really didn’t win the fourth, so we really preached that this week.

HOLLADAY — All week long, Brighton coach Ryan Bullett had been preaching to his kids about playing with toughness and getting physical. On Friday, that physicality proved powerful as the Bengals scored 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points to earn a 13-10 win over the Olympus Titans.

Tied at 10-10 with 2:31 remaining, Bengals placekicker Justen Smith banged home a 47-yard field goal to give Brighton a 13-10 lead. Later, an identical, 47-yard attempt from Olympus kicker Tony Foulger came up just short as the Bengals improved to 3-0 heading into region play.

“Week One we won the fourth quarter, last week we really didn’t win the fourth, so we really preached that this week,” Bullett said. “We came out and had three great practices in a row. The kids were excited for this game and we talked about getting a down-hill mentality and running the football and playing some great defense and our kids executed the game plan.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the prolific Olympus offense, averaging 53.5 points per game, finally got untracked. Starting at their own 25 and aided by a late-hit penalty, the Titans marched across midfield and scored on Foulger's 40-yard field goal at the 2:49 mark to capitalize on a 12-play, 42-yard drive.

Brighton took over at the 30-yard line at the 1:53 mark. Quarterback Alexander Zettler picked up 11-yards on a scramble and Evona Hall churned out on a 22-yard run that gave the Bengals an opportunity to kick a field goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in the half.

Smith drilled the 32-yarder as the teams were tied at 3-3 heading to halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Olympus quarterback Harrison Creer mounted a drive for the Titans. Starting at their own 20, the Titans moved down field on a 48-yard completion to Noah Beneee that took the ball to the Brighton 7. One play later, Creer avoided heavy Brighton pressure and two would-be tacklers, and eventually found junior Jack Hollberg for a 12-yard TD strike that gave Olympus a 10-3 lead.

The Bengals' running tandem of Evona Hall and Kepu Fifita kept the chains moving. Aided by runs of 10 and 15 yards from Hall, fullback Sione Angilau punched it in from the one to tie the game at 10.

“We knew we had to come out and play tonight, we all ran good,” Hall said. “Everyone is doubting us but we’re ready to get region play started.”

Olympus defensive end Cameron Latu looked every bit the Alabama recruit he is and had an interception. Brighton quarterback Devin Elder had his pass tipped 10 yards straight up in the air. Latu, who had gone by the play initially, covered five yards in two steps and out-jumped Elder and came down with the ball for the interception.

Brighton plays at Granger next week while Olympus, 2-1, has a home contest with Kearns.

While region play is still two weeks away, Bullett likes how his team started play in September.

“We know the league is ahead and we played a very difficult schedule to get ready for league so I think we’re ready,” Bullett said.