MIDVALE — Bishop Brown couldn’t see his father on the sideline coaching him and his teammates up, but he felt his influence and heard his encouragement.

“He’ll always be a part of me,” the junior said standing on the sideline of the football team where the community that supported him all week will say goodbye to his father Saturday morning. “Everything that I do now is through him. This has been the toughest week of my life, the toughest week of me and my family’s life, but we’ll get through it together, and with all the support we have around us.”

Five days after Hillcrest head coach Cazzie Brown died unexpectedly following an illness that family members said was the West Nile virus, the two teams he coached lined up to play what they dubbed “The Unity Bowl” at Husky Stadium.

Neither Highland head coach Brody Benson or newly appointed interim head coach Will Haws said they’ve ever experienced anything like this week.

“This was awesome,” said Benson after Highland defeated Hillcrest 31-6. “Hopefully he’s smiling.”

Haws, who’d been friends with Brown since they played against each other in college in 1997, echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve been coaching in the state of Utah since 2000,” he said. “In 17 seasons, never have I seen this. I’ve seen some tragedies, and I’ve seen communities come together, but this is incredible.”

The two teams did everything they would normally do alone as one unit except practice and compete. They gathered at Hillcrest Thursday night for a team dinner and guest visit from Utah coaching legend Ron McBride. They met before the game to leave the tunnel two-by-two, some boys hand in hand. They circled up at mid-field before the game for statements read from both schools expressing gratitude and love for Brown’s leadership and contributions.

They met afterward in the center of the field and then went, together, to each sideline to thank their respective fans for their support.

“It’s what coach Brown would want,” Haws said. “The reason it had such an impact is that that’s the kind of person he was. In any community, in any place he showed up, he made an impact.”

Brown coached at Highland before taking over the Hillcrest program 18 months ago. When the teams played last year, Brown made his way to the Highland locker room for a few words directed at his former players.

“He said he wouldn’t want anybody else to beat him but us,” said junior defensive end Caden Hilborn, who first met Brown when he was in little league and his brother played for Brown. “He was proud of us. He was proud of both squads for playing how they did. …He was just a respectful, caring funny person. He had a great personality, a hilarious personality.”

Players from both teams said the pregame dinner Thursday night was emotional. It was something Benson was nervous about as he worried it might be something like a "junior high dance" where nobody talks to each other.

“Their players came in and started lining up by classes, and we did the same thing,” he said. “It was cool. As the freshmen lined up, they went by them and were shaking their hands, giving condolences. They were standing in line two-by-two, they walked in and got dinner that way, sat down that way. It was just a group of guys there to pay respect to Cazzie. I can’t even imagine what Bishop was going through. By the end of the dinner, they were all together, having rap battles, goofing off, just enjoying each other.”

Preparing for Friday night’s game was difficult, but Benson and Haws said thinking of what Cazzie would want actually made it easier.

“He loved competition,” Benson said. “We’re just trying to celebrate what Cazzie loved about the game.”

Hillcrest senior running back, Alex Cardona, who scored the Huskies’ only touchdown Friday, said Thursday night was special.

“Last night was a really good moment,” Cardona said. “Most games it feels like this person is the enemy, but right now, I feel like they’re my brothers. At the end of the day, we’re all going to be brothers because we have that connection to coach Brown. …It felt like I knew them for years.”

Just because the teams spent the week supporting one and other instead of vilifying each other doesn't mean the game wasn't as smash-mouth as any other football game. If there was any doubt about that, Rams senior Trayton Keyes ran the opening kickoff 97 yards for Highland's first of four touchdowns.

"Defensively, I thought we played well," Benson said. "But offensively, we have a lot to work on. It's a tough week, but it's stuff that we've practiced against all week and we have to clean it up."

The walls of the school leading to the field were papered with poster board where students shared what they'd learned from Coach Brown. Posters expressing love and support from other high schools, including Cottonwood, Brighton, Herriman, Alta and others, indicated the tone for this game would be unique.

Bishop Brown said the love his father brought to the world in his short 43 years is now his legacy.

“It’s crazy,” he said of listening to all the stories of people he impacted. “He was changing the world one person at a time. He was really starting to get onto something, but now we have to carry that on as a family and as a community. …Every person he interacted with was changed by his kindness and by everything that he had to give. He came from a rough place and he made it happen. That’s just what I have to use as my inspiration to help people, no matter what.”

Those who knew him best said he was much more concerned about the journey than the destination, the process rather than the outcome. Bishop believes his father would have been proud of the Huskies — on and off the field.

“There are always things to work on,” he said, looking at the helmet in his hands. “We played our hearts out. We had a great game. That’s what he would say.”