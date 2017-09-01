Every week, we seem to be adding another 'first.' Once we got the momentum tonight, we just kept going.

LEHI — The Skyridge Falcons set a school record with a 60-point effort last week. On Friday night the Falcons turned elsewhere to earn their third win this season.

The Falcons frustrated Roy’s freshman quarterback, Jaxson Dart, forced five turnovers, returned a blocked a punt for a touchdown, and recorded their first shutout in school history with a 35-0 non-region win over the Royals.

Coach Jon Lehman was all smiles afterward, and so were his players and the near-capacity crowd in the stands behind him. After going 6-5 in their inaugural year, the Falcons hope to break new ground this season.

“Every week, we seem to be adding another ‘first,’” Lehman said. “Once we got the momentum tonight, we just kept going.”

Ma’a Notoa rushed for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns but it was the defense, helped by a warm north wind, that turned this game into a rout.

Roy, now 1-2, had the 20-mile per hour wind at its back in the first quarter and spent most of the time near Skyridge’s goal line. The Royals had a great chance to score, but Dart fumbled while heading into the end zone and it was recovered by the Falcons’ Logan Sagapolu.

When the teams traded ends, Skyridge took advantage of the wind and quarterback Jayden Clemons found his rhythm.

“He made some really good decisions and went over the top with good throws,” Lehman said.

Clemons found immediate success throwing deep and connected with Alex Palmer and Nathan Upham on a pair of touchdown throws. Notoa kept Roy’s defense honest with his runs and scored a “highlight reel” touchdown just before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

The teams came out after intermission and Roy again faced that blustery wind. Dart was intercepted three times and, when Roy didn’t turn it over, its punter couldn’t get much distance.

Notoa scored his second touchdown on a short run and then Charlie Legaspy blocked a punt which Jairus Satiu scooped it up at the 16-yard line and rambled for the score.

The rest of the game was spent with a running clock due to the UHSAA’s “mercy rule,” but the Skyridge defense never let Roy even threaten. They limited the Royals to 192 total yards — and only 94 after the opening quarter.

“Our defense played great,” Lehman said. “Our depth really helps in practice. The kids really push each other and that shows in the games.”

Bruce Smith grew up in Boise, Idaho, and is a longtime newspaper sports writer. He writes primarily high-school sports articles for the Deseret News.