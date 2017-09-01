Putting up as many points as they did was just awesome and you love that. To get rolling like that at the end was just awesome.

HIGHLAND — A longer than usual bus ride home from St. George last week provided big dividends in Lone Peak's 40-7 romp over Lehi on Friday.

Going up against one of the most prolific offenses in the state, the Knights proved disciplined and aggressive throughout, to win comfortably over one of the top 5A teams in the state.

It was a far cry from what happened a week ago against Dixie.

Fresh off of an impressive 26-13 season-opening win against Herriman, Lone Peak didn't have the right mindset against Dixie. The evidence that the Knights slept on the Flyers was in their 44-30 loss that left players embarrassed and coaches furious.

“It was a long bus ride home from Dixie, that’s for sure,” said Lone Peak linebacker Thomas Bateman. “We had meetings that night and all week and we really worked on coming together as a defense and as a team.”

As far as the attitude undertaken by coaches, Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank let everyone hear it, including an offense that put up 30 points.

‘We got on the whole team,” Brockbank said. “I really feel like we spent a good amount of time thinking we were good because we beat Herriman, without preparing for Dixie…and they beat us pretty good.”

That attitude changed in a dramatic way against the Pioneers, as the defense managed to equal the scoring output of an offense that put up 72 points two weeks ago against Alta.

“Putting up as many points as they did was just awesome and you love that,” Bateman said. “To get rolling like that at the end was just awesome.”

Indeed two turnovers later — interceptions by Keaton Fuller and Michael Daley, with the latter being returned 60 yards for a touchdown — completed what was a stellar defensive performance throughout.

From the outset the Knights were aggressive and had a solid game plan that focused on taking away Lehi quarterback Cammon Cooper's two main targets: Dallin Holker and Kade Moore.

“Our philosophy was there’s certain guys we allow to beat us and certain guys that we wouldn’t allow to beat us,” Brockbank said. “We feel they have a couple of very, very good receivers, and we felt that if we lost the game, and if two other guys (other) than them beat us, then we could live with that.”

That philosophy worked to hold the Pioneers scoreless, as the Knights built a 23-0 lead into the half.

On offense quarterback Brock Jones connected with Cody Collins for touchdown passes of 13 and 64 yards to lead the way.

Lehi did show some life in the second half and cut the lead to 26-7 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Moore at the 7:42 mark of the third quarter. A few minutes later saw the Pioneers set up with 1st-and-10 from Lone Peak's 11-yard line.

It was then that the Knights bore down and snuffed out four straight plays to turn the momentum back their way.

“That’s huge to stop them there,” Bateman said. “That stops their momentum right there and we take it back. It was a huge moment for us.”

With the win Lone Peak improves to 2-1 on the year and next takes on Highland at home. Lehi drops to 2-1 with the loss and will look to rebound next week at home versus Springville.

