ST. GEORGE — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of shooting at officers and striking a police dog who tried to grab hold of him in an attempted carjacking Tuesday.

Alvie Jared Grover, 55, of St. George, is in the hospital after he was shot several times by officers, the Washington County Attorney's Office said in a prepared statement. He was charged in 5th District Court Friday with seven felonies, including aggravated robbery and injuring a service animal, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving.

Officers served a warrant Friday at a hospital where Grover was recovering. He is expected to be booked into Washington County jail upon release from the hospital and did not appear to have an attorney.

The remaining charges against him are: theft of a firearm, possessing a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, criminal mischief, theft of a car and failing to stop at an officer's signal.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a man assaulting a man and stealing his truck, the county attorney's office said.

The truck owner told officers an assault rifle and ammunition were inside. St. George police briefly chased the truck, which crashed in the area of 2500 Santa Clara Drive. The man in the driver's seat refused to get out.

K-9 officer Tess, a 7-year-old Malinois, arrived and jumped in the truck a half-hour later, when the suspect opened the door. The suspect fired a handgun, striking the dog in the head, according to the attorney's office.

Officers from St. George and the Santa Clara Police departments opened fire, striking the man several times.

Grover was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for surgery, according to the attorney's office. His condition Friday wasn't known.

Tess, who the sheriff's office said was shot twice in the mouth, returned home Wednesday from Las Vegas, where she was treated. A busy intersection in Las Vegas was closed so a helicopter could touch down in front of an animal clinic there.

Grover has a criminal history in Utah, including a conviction of forcible sexual abuse in 1997 and domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and intoxication in 1993.

Tess is the second police K-9 shot in Utah this summer while trying to apprehend a suspect. In July, Unified Police Department K-9 Dingo was shot and killed while helping the U.S. Marshals Service.