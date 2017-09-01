We had to get back to playing Warhawk defense, and that’s going to pin our ears back and get after you guys, so the last two weeks we just did exactly that.

TAYLORSVILLE — Through two weeks this season, Alta’s defense had given up 72 points in a double overtime loss to Lehi and then only seven points in a win over Woods Cross.

Both seemed like statistical outliers, which meant the Hawks’ Week 3 visit to Taylorsville was realistically the best gauge of how good the defense really was.

If Week 3 is any indicator, Alta is going to be just fine. It dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish, rolling to a 62-25 victory at Taylorsville.

“We had to get back to playing Warhawk defense, and that’s going to pin our ears back and get after you guys, so the last two weeks we just did exactly that,” said Alta coach Alema Te’o.

Alta led 42-12 at the half and Taylorsville’s last two touchdowns came with the running clock in the fourth quarter.

“Our intensity in practice has changed a lot ever since that Lehi game. I’m not saying it’s a good thing we lost, in a way it’s kind of changed our mindset,” said Alta’s McCoy Didericksen.

The senior did a bit of everything in the victory, scoring on a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half and then returning a kickoff for a touchdown on the last play of the game.

“When I see him, I see flashes of Josh Davis. That’s been really, really fortunate to have a kid like him come into the program and contribute right away,” said Te’o about the Stansbury transfer.

Offensively, the Hawks scored touchdowns on all six possessions in the first half, with quarterback Will Dana passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns — including a 33-yard TD pass to London Rockwood with six seconds left in the half for the 42-12 lead.

The two connected on the first TD as well, which capped an impressive 16-play drive by the Hawks to open the game.

In between those scores, Didericksen scored on a rushing and receiving TD, Dallin Pan hauled in a 51-yard TD pass from Will Dana and Mitch Medina returned a fumbled 25 yards for a touchdown.

Medina’s defensive TD was the mental dagger for Taylorsville, which was looking to improve to 3-0 with the victory.

After fumbling on its first possession, Taylorsville made it a 14-6 game with Dane Leituala connecting on a 36-yard TD strike to Ma’a Hall.

Alta quickly stretched the lead back to 21-6 on Didericksen’s second touchdown with 8:50 left in the half, and Taylorsville’s offense knew it would need to match Alta’s offense the rest of the night to have any hope of a comeback. Instead, it gifted Alta another touchdown and the rout was on.

Taylorsville finally got a defensive stop on Alta’s first possession of the second half as the Hawks went backward with a pair of holding penalties and were forced to punt.

Alta’s defense found a way to get points anyway as Setefano Malieitulua returned an interception 38 yards to push the lead to 49-12 and the running clock with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter.