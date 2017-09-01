MADISON, Wisc. — Utah State got a first-hand look at Wisconsin history Friday night, as the No. 9 Badgers continued their celebration of the centennial of their home field, Camp Randall Stadium.

Historic Camp Randall has been home to Wisconsin football since 1917 when it was a 10,000-capacity stadium. The stadium now seats 80,321. It is the fourth-oldest stadium in the FBS, behind only Georgia Tech (1913), Mississippi State (1914) and Cincinnati (1916).

The first game at Camp Randall was played Oct. 6, 1917, when Wisconsin beat Beloit College (Wisconsin) 34-0. The dedication game was the next month when the Badgers beat Minnesota 10-7 on Nov. 3, 1917.

Utah State has its own history at Camp Randall. Friday’s season opener for Utah State and Wisconsin was the third time the Aggies have played there.

That includes Utah State's 20-0 win over Wisconsin at Madison in 1968, the first meeting between the two schools.

The other time they played in Wisconsin was 2012 when the Badgers won 16-14 after Aggies kicker Josh Thompson missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with six seconds remaining.

AGGIES IN WISCONSIN: Utah State has a handful of recent Badger State connections. Former Aggie strong safety Marwin Evans grew up in Milwaukee and played for Oak Creek High School. Evans, who’s now playing his second season for the Green Bay Packers, said he was planning on attending the USU-Wisconsin game.

“I keep in contact with some of the players and some of the coaches every now and then,” Evans said after the Packers’ loss to Denver in preseason play last weekend. “It’s always good to keep in contact with those people who have connections.”

Two other former Aggies are also suiting up for the Packers: linebacker Kyler Fackrell and running back Devante Mays.

NOTES: Utah State senior quarterback Kent Myers made his 27th career start for the Aggies against Wisconsin. ... This was the first of three road games in the first four weeks of the season for Utah State. The Aggies play their home opener against Idaho State next Thursday. … The game was Utah State’s 16th against current members of the Big Ten Conference. The Aggies had a 1-14 record in the previous games. … USU coach Matt Wells and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst are two of the 21 current FBS head coaches who are coaching at their alma mater.