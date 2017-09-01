They stole the moment right there, got the crowd back into it.

MADISON, Wisc. — For much of the first half Friday night, Utah State found itself ahead of No. 9 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, everything started to unravel late in the second quarter. A 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive started a run of 59 unanswered points for Wisconsin as the Badgers beat USU 59-10 in the season opener for both teams.

“We came out hard, flying around fast, but we couldn't handle adversity well,” Utah State running back LaJuan Hunt said. "That's what happened."

Four third-quarter touchdowns by Wisconsin put Utah State away, as the Badgers showed their force after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

"Some of the youth set in, and we started playing like we were young. Talented, but young," Utah State coach Matt Wells said. "You've got to be able to respond better at that point in the game. That's the bottom line."

Utah State capitalized early, using its fast-paced offense to go on an eight-play, 54-yard drive and capped it with a Dominik Eberle 25-yard field goal to put the Aggies ahead 3-0.

Two plays into the ensuing drive, Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fumbled and the Aggies’ Suli Tamaivena recovered the loose ball, returning it 13 yards to the Wisconsin 16.

On the second play following the fumble, Hunt took a handoff up the middle for a touchdown from 12 yards out.

With 3:47 to go in the first quarter, the Aggies had a 10-0 lead. In the first quarter, USU held an 88-26 edge in total yards, including 54-16 in rushing.

"We were playing at the level we're capable of playing all the time," Hunt said of the team's start.

The top-10 Badgers finally got going in the second quarter, beginning a drive at their own 21 and converting five third downs on the drive that was capped with a Bradrick Shaw 3-yard touchdown run.

"They stole the moment right there, got the crowd back into it," Wells said.

Like Utah State had done before, Wisconsin then capitalized on a turnover. Aggies quarterback Kent Myers had a bobbled pass intercepted inside the USU 20 with a minute to play in the half. While the Aggies held defensively, Wisconsin tacked on a 29-yard Rafael Gaglianone field goal on the final play of the first half, sending the teams into the break tied at 10-10.

The Badgers then took charge in the third quarter, going on a 4-play, 72-yard drive to start the half and scoring on a 23-yard pass from Hornibrook to Troy Fumagalli.

The next possession, Wisconsin again intercepted Myers, and three plays later, Hornibrook hit Zander Neuville for a 28-yard touchdown.

A USU three-and-out then led to another quick Wisconsin score, as the Badgers ended a five-play, 60-yard drive with a Jonathan Taylor 13-yard touchdown run.

Just like that, the Badgers were up 31-10 with 7:50 to go in the third and the Aggies’ hopes of an upset faded.

Wells attributed a lot of those third-quarter defensive problems to tackling.

“You don't set the edge on defense, you're in trouble,” the coach said.

Aggie turnovers helped Wisconsin pile on four more touchdowns over the final quarter and a half, including a 99-yard pick-six by safety Joe Ferguson with 6:02 to play.

Myers completed 25 of 41 passes for 219 yards, though his three interceptions led to 17 Wisconsin points. The Badgers won the turnover battle, three to two.

Wisconsin, once its offense got on track late in the first half, dominated offensively, finishing with 478 yards to 304 for the Aggies. That included a 234 to 85 rushing advantage for Wisconsin.

"Gotta stop the run, that's the bottom line," Wells said.

Hunt led the Utah State rushing attack with 28 yards on seven carries and the one touchdown, while Taylor had 87 rushing yards and a score to pace Wisconsin.

The Badgers also were more efficient on third down, converting 8 of 12 compared to 5 of 16 for the Aggies.

"We have a goal as a defense to have a certain percentage on third down, and we've got to get off the field," junior safety Gaje Ferguson said. "When we do, it's a huge momentum change.

"When they keep beating us on third down after third down after third down, it wears us out and changes the field position. It hurts our offense in the long run, too."

Utah State lost its most experienced cornerback, senior Jalen Davis, to a targeting call in the second quarter. Hornibrook completed 15 of 23 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns, all after Davis exited.

Up next for Utah State is the team’s home opener against Idaho State on Thursday.

“We're going to make a lot of improvement between Weeks 2, 3 and 4," Wells said.