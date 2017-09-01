MIDWAY, Wasatch County — Five wild range sheep stood warily before an open pen on the slopes of Soldier Hollow. With 15 seconds left on the clock, all eyes were on the border collie, who crouched tense and alert in the grass.

His handler whistled and the dog feigned to the right, trying to nudge the sheep through the gate. But as the clock hit 3 seconds, two sheep broke away and fled back into the pasture.

The audience gave a collective groan, followed by scattered applause.

Handler Ron Enzeroth whistled for his dog, Mick, as they headed off the field.

"It was pretty good, and it was pretty rough. But it was a good run for the sheep," he said afterward. "Our shed was a little slow, I needed another 30 seconds or so."

He and Mick traveled from Huntsville, Texas, to compete at the Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials. They were among 41 international sheepdog handlers at the championship, which runs through Monday at Soldier Hollow near Midway.

While dozens of activities and demonstrations are ongoing at the venue, more than 20,000 spectators gathered to watch the main event: the sheepdog trials.

In the trials, handlers and their dogs start at the bottom of Soldier Hollow’s Olympic hillside. Following whistles and calls from their handlers, the dogs race up the hill and herd sheep through a series of tasks. These include passing between several fetch panels, looping around the handler, shedding into groups and finally passing into a pen.

The catch is that dogs only have 13 minutes to guide the sheep through the tasks.

"The dog is trying to control five sheep minds," said Donna Eliason, a handler from Draper. "If you do a sport, you are in charge of your equipment. It doesn't have a brain. You're in charge of it. But every trial we go to is different sheep."

She worked as an obedience trainer before she began searching for a bigger challenge. She started training her border collies and competing nearly a decade ago.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Eliason said with a grin. "I love my dogs, I love this sport, and I intend to do it as long as I can walk."

The top 15 dogs from the first three days will compete for $30,000 in the Ambank Labor Day Grand Championship.

The handler's loud and unique whistles can be heard above the clamor of thousands of spectators from anywhere at the event.

"You've got away to me, come by, walk up, stop, hurry up," Enzeroth said, listing the types of ways he guides Mick. "And every once in a while, you gotta holler at 'em to make them listen."

Families wandered between events and vendors, carrying umbrellas and ice cream in the hot weather. Other events included a K9 Kings acrobatic dog show, Navajo rug weaving demonstrations, Utah State Highland Games championship and a High Flying Splash Dogs competition.

Carolyn Auge and her dog, Subi, traveled from Jackson, Wyoming, to compete in the Splash Dogs competition. The competition measures how far dogs jump from a dock into a pool of water.

Even though Subi doesn't leap far enough to rank, Auge said she still enjoys coming to the competition.

"He loves his ball, he loves water, and you put the two together, and the best behaved dog becomes the worst behaved dog," she said.

Shauna Gourley and her dog, Jade, traveled from Plain City to compete in the trail runs. Gourley owns Flock 'N Paws Farm in Weber County and trains several other dogs for various national competitions.

"We didn't have time to pen, but she did good. She keeps trying and trying and trying," Gourley said, scratching Jade behind the ears. "But this is my vacation when we come to these competitions."