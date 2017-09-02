These five books for children shares about prophets, Sunday activities and following Jesus Christ's example.

“HEROIC STORIES FROM THE BOOK OF MORMON,” by Shauna Gibby, illustrated by Casey Nelson, Deseret Book, $16.99

"Heroic Stories from the Book of Mormon" is by Shauna Gibby and illustrated by Casey Nelson. | Deseret Book

From Lehi and King Benjamin to the Brother of Jared and Moroni, “Heroic Stories from the Book of Mormon” shares 14 stories from the Book of Mormon with a twist.

Shining a flashlight behind the page shows a hidden image that helps answers a question about the prophet or experience.

For King Benjamin, a family shows up in the tent with the light behind the page. Tools show up in a box, and nails are on the ground on the page about Nephi building a ship. Samuel the Lamanite shows up on the wall on the page about his ministry, and the Title of Liberty shines through on Captain Moroni’s pole.

It’s a fun concept for a book that helps make the book more interactive.

The flashlight function on a cellphone worked with normal lights on. It was a bit awkward to hold the book and the lights in addition to trying to keeping a wiggly little one involved in the book.

“MY SUNDAY QUIET BOOK,” by Rebecca Bird, Cedar Fort, $39.99

"My Sunday Quiet Book" is by Rebecca Bird. | Cedar Fort

“My Sunday Quiet Book” is a soft book with 10 different activities about the Sabbath Day.

From placing the hands on the clock, picking clothes for children, tying a shoe and buckling a snap, putting coins in a bank for tithing and finding letters in a mailbox, these activities center around things that happen on Sunday.

Most of the items use Velcro to stay in place, and there is a pocket on the back of the book for pieces.

It has a button and loop clasp as well as handles, so it can be carried in one hand.

Children who don’t know how to read, yet, would likely need to have the text read or an explanation of each page before it’s handed to them during a meeting or when they are expected to be quiet with it.

It’s a cute LDS-themed quiet book.

“I CAN LOVE LIKE JESUS,” by Heidi Poelman, illustrated by Chase Jensen, Cedar Fort, $14.99

"I Can Love Like Jesus" is by Heidi Poelman and illustrated by Chase Jensen. | Cedar Fort

A dozen ways Jesus Christ showed his love and how young children can do the same are shared in the picture book, “I Can Love Like Jesus.”

From the experience about feeding people who were hungry, children can learn to share. From when Jesus forgave others, children can learn to forgive others. From Jesus sharing an example of how to get back to his father, children can be a good example.

An illustration of the example from Jesus’ life cleverly includes a picture on the wall, a picture book, toys, a chalk drawing or statues.

“I Can Love Like Jesus” can help readers, whether young or a bit older, get ideas on how to follow Jesus’ example.

Board books

“JOSEPH’S FIRST PRAYER,” by Scott Hoopes, illustrated by Mar Fandos, Cedar For, $12.99

This board book shares in simple terms about the Prophet Joseph Smith’s First Vision — of a boy who had a question and prayed for an answer.

The focus of the book is on prayer, asking at the end, “What do you pray for?”

“JESUS WAS JUST LIKE ME!” by Heidi Doxey, Cedar Fort, $12.99

Sharing the gospel, being kind to others, praying and helping family members are some of the 10 ways children can follow the example of Jesus Christ in the board book, “Jesus Was Just Like Me!”

Each one includes scripture references for the experience in Jesus Christ’s life, too.