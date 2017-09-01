Sandy Mayor Tom Dolan installs a trail marker in Bell Canyon at the Granite Trailhead in Sandy on Friday. Officials say that adding the markers along the popular trails can mean life or death for a victim when first responders are trying to locate them. According to the city, 23 people have been rescued from the area this season alone. Since 2010, three deaths and countless injuries — from minor sprains and strains to serious life-threatening injuries — have occurred.

