SALT LAKE CITY — The city’s Pancakes and Puncturevine Power Pull is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 9 at various locations along the Jordan River Parkway.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, is a friendly competition between community councils and partners of all ages teaming up to see who will be the top puncturevine pullers in 2017.

For more information, to sign up for the event or to find assigned pulling locations, log on to slcgov.com/parks.

Participants are reminded to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a pair of gloves, refillable water bottle, a hat and sunscreen.