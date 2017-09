SALT LAKE CITY — A free Emergency Preparedness Fair is scheduled for Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the fair, participants will learn how to make an emergency plan, can goods, glean food storage tips and brush up on CPR skills. In addition, there will be music, food and activities for all ages.

The fair will be held at the LDS Church parking lot at 760 N. 1200 West. For more information, log on to www.bereadyslc.com.