Dixie State opened the 2017 regular season on the wrong end of a pair of matches at the Cal State Monterey Bay/Spring Hill Suites Otter Classic on Friday at the CSUMB Kelp Bed. DSU was swept in the first match of the day by No. 20 Metropolitan State-Denver, 3-0, before dropping a 3-0 decision to the host Otters later in the day.

In the opener against MSU-D, the Roadrunners never trailed in the opening two games as they raced out to a quick 2-0 match lead by taking the first set by a 25-19 count, followed by a 25-11 result in set two. The Trailblazers (0-2) looked as if they shook off the early match doldrums in the third frame as DSU led by as many as six points at 15-9 midway through the frame.

MSU-D rallied with an 11-5 run to knot the set at 20-20, but Dixie State used a Jaclyn Condie kill and Jordyn Nelson ace to jump back out to a 22-20 edge. However, the Roadrunners went on to score five of the final six points of the stanza to clinch the set and the match.

Dixie State was held to a .112 hitting percentage and 26 kills in the match. Senior right-side hitter Brette Barney led the Trailblazers with seven kills, four of which came in the third set, while junior libero Sid Brandon collected a team-high eight digs.

After losing the first set in their matchup vs. CSUMB by a 25-21 count, the Trailblazers regrouped to start set two en route to an early 10-5 lead. Unfortunately, the lead evaporated quickly as the Otters scored the next six points of the stanza as part of a larger 15-2 run on their way to a 25-16 triumph. CSUMB then went on to lead wire-to-wire in the decisive third set to complete the sweep with a 25-18 win.

Junior Kayla Chapman paced DSU with seven kills, while sophomore Lauren Gammell and freshman Kaycee Adams collected five kills apiece. DSU hit just .107 in the three sets and finished with 33 kills overall.

Dixie State wraps up play at the Otter Classic with a pair of matches Saturday against Cal Poly Pomona at 10 a.m. MT, followed by the finale vs. Northwest Nazarene at 5:30 p.m.

