NORTH SALT LAKE — A 69-year-old woman died in an accident Friday that involved several cars.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman, whose family members rushed to the crash scene after hearing about the accident. Crews were doing their best to console them, said North Salt Lake Police Chief Craig Black.

Black said the woman who died was a passenger in a white van. The driver, a man whose age and name have not been released, was hospitalized.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. Friday at the busy intersection of 2600 South and Wildcat Way, on the border with Woods Cross.

The intersection is commonly used to get to and from Woods Cross High School, Black said, but no students were injured.

North Salt Lake police and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash that also involved an SUV.