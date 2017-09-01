A Salt Lake police officer acts as a shield for a woman as she's escorted out of an America First Credit Union in Salt Lake City on Friday after police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself with a gun. The incident began shortly before noon near 500 South and 400 East and forced the evacuation of businesses and the closure of several streets in the area. Salt Lake City School District placed Bennion Elementary, 429 S. 800 East, on lockout, but parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school. The man surrendered to police and was arrested without incident just before 3 p.m.

