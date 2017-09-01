Some of my Utah fan friends are like ‘Beat them!’ and my BYU fan friends are like, ‘Uh, I don’t know if I can cheer for you this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — The much-anticipated showdown between BYU and Utah is still a week away, but for Louisiana State senior left tackle K.J. Malone, the son of Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, Saturday’s contest at the Superdome against the Cougars is a rivalry game.

K.J. grew up in Salt Lake City while his dad, The Mailman, was playing for the Jazz. The college team K.J. rooted for was the Utes, BYU’s archrival.

“I was a Utah fan," K.J. Malone said this week. "I grew up five minutes away (from the Utah campus). Everybody at my school were like, 'You need to be a Utah fan, BYU people are mean.'"

The Cougars and Utes renew their longstanding rivalry next Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

K.J. Malone lived in Salt Lake City until he was 10 years old and he enjoyed watching some of Utah’s finest seasons, including an undefeated campaign in 2004.

While he hasn’t been to Utah for several years, K.J. Malone keeps in touch with his friends and family in the Beehive State, especially this week as he lines up against BYU.

“A lot of people have been talking to me about the game,” Malone said. “Some of my Utah fan friends are like ‘Beat them!’ and my BYU fan friends are like, ‘Uh, I don’t know if I can cheer for you this weekend.’”