Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas over the weekend, flooding the city of Houston, as well as many surrounding areas, and forcing residents out of their homes.

Fortunately, many Utahns have stepped up to the plate to help. There have been many heartwarming stories of love and support for the people of Texas in the wake of such tragedy.

According to the Deseret News, the Utah Disaster Medical Assistance Team headed to Dallas on Tuesday to provide medical care and assistance for those hurt or displaced by the storm.

"I'm excited and a little bit nervous. I'm ready to help," one of the members of the team told the Deseret News while preparing to leave Salt Lake City. "I hope we do (hurricane victims) justice."

Welfare officials for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also prepared to help those affected by the storm by sending pallets full of water and other emergency supplies from the Bishop's Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City to the area.

Carlos Munoz, a Latter-day Saint living in Houston, said he was optimistic that the storm would bring people together to serve and uplift others.

"I’ve survived several hurricanes and tropical storms, but I’ve never seen this sort of disaster," Munoz said, according to the Deseret News. "As a Latter-day Saint, I have a lot of faith. This tragedy is an opportunity for me and others to serve."

Many political cartoonists, known for some of their harsh commentary, found a soft spot in their hearts for Houston this week.

