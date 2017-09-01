Mormon Mentions depicted communities gathering together in support of LGBTQ youth and Hurricane Harvey victims this week.

David Archuleta posted about the importance of giving Christlike love to everyone in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Lindsey Stirling, Al Fox Carraway and Archuleta spoke of their love and support for citizens in Houston experience devastating floods.

Additionally, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended the University of Utah football game on Thursday.

Elaine Bradley performed at the LoveLoud festival on Aug. 26. According to the Deseret News, the festival drew a crowd of 17,000 and was meant to bridge understanding of the LGBTQ community and its challenges. The LDS Church issued a statement of support about the festival and its aim “to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children.”

Who's at/heading to @loveloudfest tonight in Orem?! I'm jazzed, obviously. A post shared by Elaine Bradley (@elainetrees) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Alex Boye was the master of ceremonies at the LoveLoud festival.

Archuleta shared his thoughts about the LoveLoud festival on Instagram. “This isn't about agreeing or disagreeing on differences, It's about respect even amongst differences,” he said. “I want you to know that whoever you are, you have purpose, and you belong in this life.”

Archuleta also posted a video of Elder D. Todd Christofferson on Twitter. In the video, Elder Christofferson encouraged others to be disciples of Christ and to welcome and respect all kinds of people. “People can bring different gifts and perspectives and the wide range of experience and backgrounds and challenges that people face will show us what really is essential in the gospel of Christ,” said Elder Christofferson in the video.

If you've ever wondered if there's a place for you, here's some food for thought by @ChristoffDTodd . Happy Sunday! https://t.co/X2Op57OGKK — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) August 27, 2017

Mormon Newsroom tweeted a photo showing members of the LDS Church getting ready to send aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Al Fox Carraway said she was amazed at the courage of people who offered help during Hurricane Harvey.

the world will continue to grow in hate & trouble

BUT THERE WILL ALWAYS BE SO MANY AMAZING PEOPLE REGARDLESS! pic.twitter.com/G54WJp4eYa — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) August 29, 2017

Stirling encouraged others to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Text HARVEY all caps to 90999 to donate $10 to the victims of the flooding. They will add it to your cell phone bill #easy #MakeADifference pic.twitter.com/AjzSvhzxFF — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) August 31, 2017

Archuleta expressed his support for Hurricane Harvey victims.

So sad that Houston, my sister's home for the last year and a half, is going through so much. We are thinking of you and love you! — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) August 28, 2017

Retired NBA player Britton Johnsen tweeted his thoughts about the strength of those enduring Hurricane Harvey this week.

When I was 19 this was my home for two years. It's heartbreaking to see what people are going through, but amazing watching their toughness! https://t.co/KIRVWe3n69 — Britton Johnsen (@Brittonhoops) August 29, 2017

NFL player Garrett Bolles, who has a story similar to that in the 2009 film “The Blindside,” FaceTimed with a teen going through a difficult time this past Monday. Read more about Bolles’ journey here.

Broncos T @gbolles72 spent a half hour FaceTiming today with a struggling teen, offering encouragement & sharing his story of perseverance. pic.twitter.com/qgblbzURqt — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 28, 2017

Donny Osmond wished Michael Jackson a happy birthday on Aug. 29. Jackson, born in Gary, Indiana, would have been 59 years old this week.

Thinking about you today, Mike. You might be gone, but your legacy & music will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday, friend. #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/mQ8R8yjRi1 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) August 29, 2017

Stirling made a stop at the Christ the Redeemer statue by in Rio de Janeiro.

Parade Magazine interviewed Evie Clair about her experience on “America’s Got Talent.” When asked what she would do with the $1 million prize money if she were to win, Evie said that it would go toward her dad. “If my dad is better by the time the show is over, then I would use all the money to pay off all the medical bills and go to Disneyland,” Evie told Parade Magazine. “If he is not better by then, I would definitely use it to go and find a treatment that works because there are, obviously, treatments out there that work, but they are far away and expensive.”

America's Got Talent Evie Clair on How She Would Use the $1 Million Prize to Try to Save Her ... - https://t.co/VgOKQcIUQi #GoogleAlerts — Evie Clair (@evieclair) August 29, 2017

The Archbishop of Detroit tweeted that he enjoyed meeting with Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth L. Renlund this week.

A nice visit today from Elder and Sister Renlund, along with Elder and Sister Bennett, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints pic.twitter.com/xYiBmK0XOn — Archbishop Vigneron (@DetArchbishop) August 25, 2017

Elder Renlund tweeted his thanks to Archbishop Vigneron for meeting with him and Sister Renlund.

Thank you for welcoming us. It was wonderful to discuss ways that our faiths can come together to serve God’s children. https://t.co/KoP0b8wY8X — Dale G. Renlund (@DaleGRenlund) August 29, 2017

Members of the LDS Church and and nonprofit organizations partnered to send relief to Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Dallas, reported Mormon Newsroom.

Elder David A. Bednar's Facebook account reminded young adults in a Facebook post of his upcoming worldwide devotional on Sept. 10. “As we press forward with faith in the Savior, we can make important life decisions with confidence, knowing that we will never be alone and will always have His help,” he said.

As President Thomas S. Monson has taught, decisions determine destiny. Deciding what to study in school, whom to date,... Posted by David A Bednar on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Elder Robert D. Hales testified of the reality of Jesus Christ in a recent tweet.

Jesus Christ did come. He did live. And He will come again. — Robert D. Hales (@HalesRobertDean) September 1, 2017

In a Facebook post, President Henry B. Eyring reflected on marriage and on relying on kindness during difficult times.

From my office window I see brides and grooms every day having their pictures taken among beautiful flowers and shooting... Posted by Henry B Eyring on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

President Russell M. Nelson's Facebook account encouraged others to live each day more fully. “Life passes so swiftly. We do not know how many years we may have together here in mortality,” he said on Facebook. “Real love is not measured in terms of moonlight and roses, but in terms of who will care for you when you are old.”

Be of good cheer. Take life one step at a time and do the best you can each day. Life passes so swiftly. We do not know... Posted by Russell M Nelson on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Elder Quentin L. Cook's Facebook post reminded members to reach out to others with kindness.

As we interact with people of all walks of life in our daily lives, I hope we can be an “example of the believers.” The... Posted by Quentin L Cook on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Elder Christofferson’s Facebook account shared how religion can benefit nations, communities, families and other countries.

Religion does immense good for the world. In our own lives, religion defines and sustains us. For billions of believers... Posted by D Todd Christofferson on Thursday, August 31, 2017

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Sister Harriet Uchtdorf were at the University of Utah football game Thursday night.

President Uchtdorf was photographed speaking with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham before the game.

Kyle Whittingham getting a little divine guidance before opening kickoff. Utah Football KSL-TV Posted by Rod Zundel Ksl on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Elder Ronald A. Rasband's Facebook account reflected on the importance of relying on the Savior when unexpected trials occur.