In response to an outpouring from people who want to know how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following letter:

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

The still-unfolding disaster caused by the torrential rains of Hurricane Harvey has caught the attention of people throughout the United States. Our hearts go out to the thousands who have borne the brunt of this storm, and we are deeply grateful for the acts of unselfish service and the heroic efforts of first responders that have been reported. All who find themselves amid these grave difficulties are in our prayers.

Many are expressing interest in helping the thousands of people in the stricken communities in Texas and Louisiana. We are grateful for all who wish to assist in this effort. If you want to help, please consider the following:

Donate toward the relief effort . Anyone wishing to provide support for the Church's effort to aid those in need is encouraged to donate to the Church's Humanitarian Fund here. Volunteer . Within the next few days or weeks, volunteers to assist in the massive cleanup effort will be needed, but with rescue efforts still underway, that time has not yet arrived. If you wish to participate, please do not call local Church leaders in Texas and Louisiana or travel to the affected areas right now. To learn about upcoming volunteer opportunities and receive information about needed assistance and its timing, we invite you to visit https://justserve.org/Houston.

We encourage your continued prayers in behalf of all who are affected by this natural disaster.

The First Presidency