One of them faces an NAIA program, while the other one will go up against a Pac-12 powerhouse.

That pretty much summarizes Saturday's season openers for the Beehive State's two Big Sky Conference football teams, Weber State and Southern Utah University.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches' preseason poll, will host Montana Western at 6 p.m. in Stewart Stadium.

The visiting Bulldogs, an NAIA program from Dillon, Montana, won their season-opener last weekend over the College of Idaho. The last time these two teams met, in 2008, Weber State crushed Montana Western by a 62-6 score.

"We're excited to get the season started and to finally be playing against someone other than ourselves," said fourth-year WSU head coach Jay Hill, whose team went 7-5 overall and reached the FCS playoffs last season. "They're a good NAIA school, a team that's got our full attention and focus. ... When you throw in the film, the good players stand out, and they've got some good players.

“I like the look of our team right now. We have a lot of veterans returning on both sides of the ball and have the most returning starters we've had since I’ve been here.

"We're gonna face some adversity somewhere along the line ... the thing a veteran team should give you is the ability to overcome that adversity," he said. "We've gotta be good every game."

Southern Utah, meanwhile, faces an extremely difficult challenge when the Thunderbirds fly up to Eugene, Oregon, to face the mighty Ducks of the University of Oregon.

Kickoff time is 6:15 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.

"We're super-excited," said second-year SUU coach Demario Warren, whose team went 6-5 last year. "Oregon's a fantastic program, so we're excited for the opportunity to go up there and get going on Saturday.

"They've got probably one of the best running backs in the country in Royce Freeman; he's gonna break a lot of Oregon records, and that's one of the guys that we're definitely gonna have to try and stop. And I don't think we have a player on our team that can stop him, but I'm hoping all 11 guys will run to the football and are able to bring him down. We're gonna have our hands full with their offense."

Freeman ran for 948 yards and scored nine touchdowns last year for an Oregon team which struggled through a 4-8 season. This will be the Ducks' first game under new head coach Willie Taggart, who guided South Florida to a 10-2 record last year.

Facing a big-time Pac-12 program is certainly nothing new for SUU, which opened its 2016 season at the University of Utah and, since 2012, has also faced Washington State and Cal.

"It'll be fun and hopefully a great atmosphere for our guys," Warren said. "We're gonna go in there and give it everything we've got, and I think our guys have the confidence that they can go in there and play with anybody. ... It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and play and learn a lot about our team."