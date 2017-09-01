SALT LAKE CITY — Before Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley even made it to the locker room, he was showered with praise from his teammates. In his first collegiate start, the sophomore led the 25th-ranked Utes to a 37-16 win over North Dakota — rushing for two touchdowns and passing for another.

Senior receiver Darren Carrington II, who caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in his Utah debut, said the quarterback, known by his teammates as “Snoop,” was impressive.

“I think he played great for his first season opener, first start,” Carrington said.

Huntley, he added, is a young dude with a big upside.

Couple that with a great receiving corps and Carrington is optimistic about the future, especially with new coordinator Troy Taylor’s offense.

“I think the doors are wide open,” Carrington said.

As for his quarterback-receiver connection with Huntley, which included an 18-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, Carrington didn’t hold anything back.

“It’s just getting started, honestly,” he said.

Running back Zack Moss, who rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in the opener, knows Huntley well. They were teammates at Hallandale High School, in Florida, along with receiver Demari Simpkins.

“He did good. I expected nothing less,” Moss said of Huntley. “We’ve been doing this since high school, so I expect nothing less. He got some, I got some, Demari got some. It’s what we expected.”

Utah netted 499 yards of total offense in Huntley’s debut as the starting quarterback. Huntley completed 23 of 32 passes for 227 yards with one TD and an interception. He also rushed for 70 yards, doing so despite being sacked three times.

“I just came out playing football,” Huntley said.

Taylor thought Huntley, who bounced back after being intercepted on the opening drive, played well overall.

“The first series, was a little shaky, and then when he settled in,” Taylor said. “I thought he made good decisions, even the pick. I only saw it live, but I didn’t think it was a horrible decision. He was trying to make a play.”

Generally speaking, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham noted that the new offensive scheme was good — even if a majority of the 11 penalties the Utes had were on that side of the ball.

“I do not think it was smooth at the start of the game. But it got smoother as the game went on,” he said. “The play calling was very balanced and that’s Troy Taylor.”

Defensively, the Utes held North Dakota to just 238 yards and one touchdown. John Santiago, the Fighting Hawks’ highly-touted running back, was held to just 20 yards on 10 carries.

Utah, though, managed just one takeaway (a fourth quarter interception by Julian Blackmon) and a single sack (by John Penisini).

“We need more havoc plays,” Whittingham said.

As the Utes left the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium, their focus shifted to the BYU game in Provo on Sept. 9.

Obviously, it's all about the Cougars now,” said senior defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi.

EXTRA POINTS: Nine Utes caught passes from Huntley. Carrington was the only one with more than two receptions . . . Senior running back Troy McCormick had a 43-yard run . . . Senior Boobie Hobbs returned a punt 16 yards . . . Junior punter Mitch Wishnowsky's only kick went 52 yards . . . Senior linebacker Sunia Tauteoli made a team-high 10 tackles and had one of Utah’s six stops behind the line of scrimmage . . . The Utes wound up with six pass breakups . . . Whittingham didn't have an immediate update on injuries.