After my mentally ill brother was arrested for injuring a police officer during a welfare check, he was held in the Maricopa County Jail in downtown Phoenix. Hoping that the judge would sentence him to mental health intervention, I sat in the family waiting room of the jail.

The room was clean, with adequate seating and a courtroom video monitor. I waited there with people of diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds. We all had one thing in common: We cared deeply about the fate of a loved one who was in trouble with the law. Skin color and educational level were irrelevant: We shared a human bond of empathy that transcended superficial differences.

Thanks to the policies and programs of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the staff treated us with dignity and respect. His no-nonsense approach to law enforcement reduced crime and provided discipline, justice and protection for incarcerated individuals. When he applied the same commonsense approach to the enforcement of immigration law, he was blamed and framed, persecuted and prosecuted, by opportunists who seemed to value political shaming over public safety. I am grateful for the presidential pardon of a worthy public servant who should have been commended rather than convicted.

Cynthia L. Hallen

Springville