In response to the op-ed "National monuments review ended but the fight for our lands doesn’t," I urge everyone to contact his/her congressperson and join an activist group to prevent the shrinking of our national monuments. In 1908, when President Teddy Roosevelt established the Grand Canyon as a national park, there was a lot of dissent, and many people wanted to shrink it. However, it is now one of our most visited national parks, with an estimated 5.9 million visitors last year. The same conflicts and popularity have followed many of our other parks, which now bring in millions of dollars in revenues and offer a connection to the natural environment and the chance to appreciate the wonders of our lands, especially in Utah. By shrinking Bear Ears, we will lose this land to oil exploration, business development and the interests of developers. Once the land is developed, its natural wonders are lost. In a critical time now, with the unquestioned effects of climate change, it is more important than ever to protect our natural spaces.

Patricia Becnel

Salt Lake City