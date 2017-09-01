I can’t believe the Deseret News ran the Aug. 29 MyView “Our Schools Now tax increase would offer little change, only more confusion,” by Michael Melendez, as apparently submitted with the factual error about what the proposed tax increase would be. He said, “... the reality is that the effective tax increase will be closer to 15 percent for the average Utah family, relative to what we currently pay.” As I have said before, the truth is that while the sales tax rate would increase from 4.7 percent to 5.2 percent, a rate increase of 10.6 percent, the tax increase is only .5 percent. So the sales tax on $1 would go from $.047 to $.052, half a cent, not 5 cents, as the MyView article implied. And, yes, the income tax rate would go from 5 percent to 5.5 percent, a rate increase of 10 percent, but the tax increase would be only .5 percent. So if a person’s taxable income is $30,000, his income tax would go from $1,500 to $1,650, an increase of $150, or $12.50 per month, not the $3,000 increase the writer’s “supposed 10 percent income tax increase that Our Schools Now is promoting” would cost.

When I read a MyView article, whether I agree with it or not, I always hope it is factually accurate. Ever since the Our Schools Now initiative process was started, this tax misrepresentation has been used by opponents. Whether or not a submitter is for or against the Our Schools Now proposed tax initiative, the submitter should be expected to use accurate facts. I hope that in the future, the newspaper editors will not continue to publish false tax facts about the Our Schools Now tax initiative.

Fred Ash

Sandy, Utah