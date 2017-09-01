Amazing news in diplomacy from Washington this week! President Donald Trump declared that we will develop a very close relationship with India and essentially end the traditional equal treatment of India and Pakistan. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson followed up by coming close to declaring Pakistan a rogue state. Tillerson also said we would be willing to talk to the Taliban who are in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. These were amazing new developments. The national press seems so critical of Trump that these accomplishments were not really recognized as they should have been.

Although I am a critic of Trump’s style and rhetoric, he has done a great job with Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis. They illustrate that Trump is not afraid to appoint strong people who might be smarter and more experienced than he.

This week, when Trump issued what I thought was an ill-advised rollback of the LGBT rules in the military, Mattis tempered it by saying he would put it into a “study commission holding pattern;” that is, he would not enforce the rule until he had the whole picture.

Tillerson has also tempered Trump’s remarks by saying that we are not only willing to talk to the Taliban, but also the North Koreans. These are wonderful diplomatic and administrative decisions, and I think the president should be getting more credit for his administration’s handling of foreign and defense policy. But Trump’s constantly saying that all the media is dishonest does not help get a more positive story out.

Getting back to South and Central Asia — Pakistan’s leaders have essentially blackmailed us into providing aid for the war on terror with threats to cease assistance in rooting out terrorists in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, we know full well that Pakistan allows terrorists to operate unfettered in large swaths of its southwestern province of Baluchistan, and their potential access to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should keep us all up at night. We let Pakistan use U.S. taxpayer money in the 1970s and 1980s to build its nuclear weapons program. Why do we now let it use U.S. taxpayer money to harbor terrorists? Without our money and military supplies, Pakistan would be powerless. Why do we continue to call Pakistan an ally? Why do we continue to be blackmailed?

During my tenure as the chairman of the Arms Control Subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I worked hard, along with my colleague Sen. John Glenn, to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of Pakistan, most notably through a piece of legislation called the Pressler Amendment. Named after me, it was enforced under President George Bush in 1990 when he could not certify that Pakistan did not have a nuclear weapon. As a result, all aid to Pakistan was immediately cut off. It was the ultimate diplomatic “stick.” Unfortunately, the generals in the Pentagon continued to find ways to fund the generals in Islamabad, and the Pressler Amendment’s effectiveness and enforcement withered.

Thus, there is stunning diplomatic news from Washington this week. Indeed, for the first time in my lifetime, a fundamental shift in foreign policy toward Pakistan appears to be underway. News reports from that region indicate that Pakistanis are already angry about Trump’s and Tillerson’s statements. These policy changes signal a stark shift from previous presidents and are long overdue. But, in my opinion, they are necessary because Pakistanis will only respond to punitive action that hits where it hurts: in their pocketbooks.

I agree with the Trump administration, but I would press for an even closer relationship with India. We must not equivocate. We must decisively choose India as our nation’s most favored ally in the world — on a par with the special relationships we have with Israel and the United Kingdom. Oddly enough, the election of Donald Trump as president might be the best thing for the relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.

Former Sen. Larry Pressler is the author of the newly published book "Neighbours in Arms: An American Senator’s Quest for Disarmament in a Nuclear Subcontinent" (Penguin Random House), available on Amazon, and he was a three-term U.S. senator from South Dakota.