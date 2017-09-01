Despite outshooting Tulsa, 27-12, and taking 12 shots on goal to the Golden Hurricane's two on the day, TU found the back of the net with less than three minutes to play to take a 1-0 win over Utah Valley on Friday at Hurricane Stadium.

With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 1-4 on the season. Three of UVU's four losses have come in overtime while all four of the losses have been dropped by one-goal deficits. Tulsa improves to 2-3-1 with the win.

Tana Dake received a cross from Rachel Thun-Blakenship at the top of the box and connected on a shot into the net in the 88th minute to help Tulsa secure the 1-0 victory.

Tori Smith led the Wolverines with a match-high nine shots on the day, including four shots on net. Brianna DeWaal tallied eight shots with three on goal, while Breanna McCarter had six shots, including one on goal. Doriana Moul had a pair of shots, both of which were on goal.

"We created enough chances to score and we didn't," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "Losing four forwards to season-ending injuries hasn't helped us, but we've got to turn it around. We've been equal or better in every match this season, and we find a way to lose. Our mentality has to change, and we're going to challenge our players to fix it."

The Wolverines recorded a season-high nine corner kicks while limiting Tulsa to just one corner.

Brooklyn Nielsen played the entire match in the box for Utah Valley. She recorded one save on the day.

Utah Valley looks to bounce back as the team remains in Tulsa to take on Oral Roberts on Sunday at noon MT.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.