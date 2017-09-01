SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Educational Savings Plan and StepUp to Higher Education will celebrate National College Savings Month in September by sponsoring the annual Make Your Mark bookmark design contest.

Eight Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade each will receive a $1,000 college savings scholarship for their winning bookmark designs.

Utah students are eligible to enter if they are enrolled in a Utah school or are home-schooled. Parents are not required to own a savings plan account.

Entrants must submit their original bookmark design by 5 p.m. Sept. 29 on the official entry form, which can be found at uesp.org/make-your-mark-2017, along with the contest rules. Only one entry per student is allowed.

Entries may be submitted by mail, courier or hand-delivered. Address information and contest rules and restrictions are detailed on the back of the entry form.

A panel of five judges — including Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and his wife, Jeanette —will select two winning bookmark design entries from each of four grade categories.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in mid-October.

In addition to receiving $1,000 Utah Educational Savings Plan college scholarship accounts, each winner’s artwork may be professionally reproduced and distributed at UESP events throughout Utah.

The contest is not open to past winners or children of an adult employed or affiliated with the Utah State Board of Regents, the Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority, UESP, StepUp to Higher Education or their advertising agencies.

The goal of College Savings Month is to encourage Utah families to save for future college or vocational school expenses.