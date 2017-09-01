OGDEN — Beginning Wednesday, work will get underway on a Utah Department of Transportation project replacing structural retaining walls that stabilize the hillside adjacent to state Route 39 at the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

While no lane closures are expected, lanes will be shifted, and shoulder restrictions could take place that may cause traffic to slow down. Workers will be present from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

UDOT advises motorists move to the left as they approach the work area and prepare to stop.