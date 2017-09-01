SOUTH SALT LAKE — Granite Superintendent Martin Bates will host multiple town hall meetings throughout the school year for parents, students, employees and community members to ask questions and gather feedback regarding education topics in the district.

The meetings begin at 7 p.m. are open to any member of the public. There will be no set agenda. The schedule for the 2017-18 school year is:

• Tuesday, Sept. 12 — Cyprus High School, 8623 W 3000 South, Magna

• Thursday, Oct. 26 — Kearns High School, 5525 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns

• Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Granger High School, 3580 S. 3600 West, West Valley City

• Tuesday, Jan. 16 — Taylorsville High School, 5225 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville

• Tuesday, Feb. 27 — Hunter High School, 4200 S. 5600 West, West Valley City

• Tuesday, March 13 — Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, Millcreek

• Tuesday, April 24 — Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Murray

• Tuesday, May 8 — Olympus High School, 4055 S. 2300 East, Holladay