SALT LAKE CITY — Current Utah college and university students have been invited to submit a 500-word essay about the role of truth in journalism for their chance to win a $2,500 cash prize.

The competition is being held in conjunction with the 12th Annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism and the winner will be announced by this year's guest speaker, David Remnick, editor and staff writer of The New Yorker, at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Oct. 28.

The essay topic, according to a news release, is: “In a letter dated May 30, 1973 about the Watergate story, Ben Bradlee wrote, ‘As long as a journalist tells the truth, in conscience and fairness, it is not his job to worry about consequences. The truth is never as dangerous as a lie in the long run. I truly believe the truth sets men free.’”

The deadline for essay submissions is Friday, Sept. 22.

Competition participants should include with their essay their name, phone number, email address, as well as the name and department of the university or college in which they are currently enrolled.

All entries should be double-spaced and formatted in a Word document and participants can email their entries to: mkl@mklpr.com.

The deciding jury will include Sarah McCarthey, chair; Tom K. McCarthey, vice chair; Lois Collins, a columnist and reporter for the Deseret News; Lex Hemphill, a former Salt Lake Tribune sportswriter, columnist and reporter; Terry Orme, a former Salt Lake Tribune editor; Nancy Melich, Utah Shakespeare Festival literary seminar director; and John Saltas, publisher of the Salt Lake City Weekly.

The Oct. 28 lecture is free and open to the public. More information about the competition and lecture can be found at rowlandhall.org.

jhale@deseretnews.com