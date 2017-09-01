MAPLETON, Utah County — The ninth annual Moonlight Half-Marathon is set for Friday, Sept. 8.

To win the race, the winner must cross the finish line closest to midnight without crossing it too early. No timing devices are allowed, so racers must start when they think their pace will get them to the finish line at midnight, somewhere between 9 and 10 p.m.

The race is scheduled to start at Jolley’s Ranch on the right-hand fork of Hobble Creek Canyon and will end at Ira Allan Park. The route, however, is subject to change depending on the number of participants, which is limited to 700.

Cost of the race is $50, and money raised from the race will go the Mapleton Parkway Trail. When constructed, the trail will go from near Hobble Creek Canyon through Mapleton to Spanish Fork Canyon.

Following the race there will be a party with prizes, drinks, food and music. For more information, or to register, log on to moonlighthalf.com.