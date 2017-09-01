We learned we had a lot to improve upon against Portland State with full game speed, timing and things like you have in a first game, but we’ve got it cleaned up and we’re behind Tanner one hundred percent and can’t wait for him to step up and show what he can do.

NEW ORLEANS — Tanner Mangum and the BYU Cougars have a great opportunity in the Big Easy Saturday night.

Thing is, nothing about BYU’s matchup with No. 13 LSU in the Superdome will be easy.

But, thinking of that old Beach Boys song, "Wouldn't It Be Nice," it would be nice if BYU’s junior quarterback found a way to co-author an upset of the Tigers deep in SEC territory.

He’d have to play significantly better than he did in the season opener against Portland State. In fact, Mangum would need to be almost flawless and BYU’s defense would have to wreck LSU’s new offensive design if the Cougars were to pull it off.

BYU is more than a two-touchdown underdog to LSU.

It won’t be all on Mangum if BYU loses.

But if the Cougars are to claw away and beat LSU, school history dictates it will be because Mangum makes big plays and delivers drama at crucial times. For the Cougars, this X-factor is the deciding factor in these kind of games. See Jim McMahon circa 1980 against SMU, Robbie Bosco in a perfect season in 1984, Ty Detmer against Miami in 1990, Steve Sarkisian against Texas A&M in 1996, John Beck to Jonny Harline in Rice-Eccles in 2006, and Max Hall versus Oklahoma in Dallas in 2009.

At BYU, quarterback play has to be the great equalizer over teams with more depth, speed and recruits.

Mangum, for all the hype of fall camp, still must prove he can star in Ty Detmer’s pro-style offense. He got a warmup against Portland State. He was just OK, nothing fancy.

BYU will need to attack LSU's young linebackers, be successful physically on the line with the run game, and protect the heck out of Mangum's dimpled chin.

"It’s time to show the country we’re here to play and have a payoff for all the work we’ve done,” said one of his protectors, O-lineman Thomas Shoaf, who has the assignment of protecting Mangum’s blind side from LSU's speed rushers.

“Tanner has done really well,” said Shoaf. “We learned we had a lot to improve upon against Portland State with full game speed, timing and things like you have in a first game, but we’ve got it cleaned up and we’re behind Tanner one hundred percent and can’t wait for him to step up and show what he can do.”

It won’t be easy. Detmer pointed out that LSU’s defense a year ago allowed just 16 touchdowns. That’s pretty stingy.

LSU’s defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is considered one of college football’s gurus on that side of the ball. No doubt he's looked at that turnover-plagued BYU-Utah first quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl two years ago and will try and ignite intimidation of BYU's offense.

Texas A&M scored 34 in a loss to LSU and Mississippi State managed 20 in a loss. Everyone else struggled to score more than 14 last year.

“We’re excited,” said Mangum, noting prayers were with the people in Houston where this game was originally scheduled. “Wherever we play we are excited. We know we have to be sharp and make sure we come out dialed in. We need to be energetic and sharper than we were a week ago.”

Receiver Beau Tanner said Saturday’s opportunity to go against the No. 13 team in the country is a chance the entire team savors.

“We’ll be ready for this week, we’ve taken it very seriously,” said Tanner, who added that Mangum has been a team leader all week.

“It’s a challenge he doesn’t shy away from and he’s going to take them head on. Tanner has taken control of the offense this week and will rise to expectations and the pressure. I think we look really good this week and I’m excited.”

Now, for this week’s picks:

North Carolina 28, Cal 21: ACC flexes a little muscle over Pac-12.

Oregon State 28, Portland State 10: Gary Andersen rebounds after CSU loss.

Michigan 24, Florida 21: Wolverines gain big road win in a huge showdown.

Boise State 38, Troy 17: Broncos chalk up an easy opening win.

Alabama 28, Florida State 21: Tide gonna roll.

Oregon 42, Southern Utah 14: Eugene is a very tough venue.

Tennessee 32, Georgia Tech 24: Vols reloading with recruits.

West Virginia 32, Virginia Tech 31: Could go into overtime.

Arizona 28, Northern Arizona 14: Rich Rod’s gotta enjoy wins while he can.

Texas A&M 34, UCLA 28: Aggies go deep.

LSU 24, BYU 14: Upset not likely unless Cougs get four turnovers.