THE BASICS

BYU (1-0) vs. LSU (0-0)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. MDT

Mercedes Benz Superdome (76,468)

Synthetic Turf New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

THE STAKES

For Louisiana State . . . This marks the Tigers’ season opener and they’re looking to get off to a strong start under Ed Orgeron, who was the interim head coach for most of last season before being promoted to head coach.

For BYU . . . The Cougars have a shot to line up against a nationally ranked team in a historic venue on national television. BYU's offense is looking to turn in a much better performance than it did last week against Portland State.

THE TRENDS

For Louisiana State . . . The Tigers have won 14 of their last 15 season-openers and LSU has posted a 54-1 record in its last 55 non-conference regular-season games.

For BYU . . . The Cougars are 3-7 in their last 10 games against ranked opponents. Over the past decade, BYU is 5-5 in the second game of the season.

THE EDGE

Louisiana State will win if . . . The Tigers control the lines of scrimmage, get pressure on BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum and make big plays on the ground and through the air.

BYU will win if . . . The Cougars force turnovers, avoid drive-killing penalties and manage to score touchdowns rather than settle for field goals.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Derrius Guice, Louisiana State running back: The 5-11, 218-pound junior All-America ran 183 times for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU's wide receivers vs. Louisiana State’s secondary: Can the Cougar wideouts avoid being bottled up by the Tigers’ speedy, athletic defensive backs? Can they get open and make plays against man-press coverage?

QUOTABLE

“Obviously they are going to put in new wrinkles for us. I think that from what I'm hearing, they have been game planning for us for a long time.” — Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron about BYU

“It’s been said that a lot of improvement happens between Week One and Week Two and I look forward to that being true.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

On Sept. 9, BYU hosts archrival Utah while Louisiana State entertains Chattanooga.

SCHEDULE

(All times Mountain) Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 26 Portland State W, 20-6

Sept. 2 vs. Louisiana State 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 Utah 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 16 Wisconsin 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Utah State 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 Boise State 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mississippi State TBA

Oct. 21 at East Carolina TBA

Oct. 28 San Jose State TBA

Nov. 4 at Fresno State TBA

Nov. 10 at UNLV 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 UMass 1 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Hawaii 7 p.m.