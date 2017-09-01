NEW ORLEANS — This isn’t the place where BYU and No. 13 LSU expected to be playing this weekend.

But due to the destruction and flooding inflicted by Hurricane Harvey, the game — dubbed the Advocare Texas Kickoff Classic — was forced to move away from Houston’s NRG Stadium.

So in the first meeting between the two storied programs, the Cougars and Tigers collide Saturday (7:30 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at the Superdome in New Orleans.

A historic venue, the Superdome, built in 1971, has hosted Super Bowls and Sugar Bowls, among many other high-profile events. It also served as a shelter for thousands of evacuees when Hurricane Katrina pounded New Orleans 12 years ago.

“The Superdome is a place I’ve always wanted to play,” said BYU linebacker Butch Pau’u. “A lot of our coaches have told us about the Superdome. They talked about the people that stayed there when Hurricane Katrina hit. After that, the New Orleans Saints had a phenomenal year. ‘Who Dat Nation’ — that’s one of my favorite teams.”

BYU tight end Matt Bushman lived in New Orleans at the time Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on the city. He and his family ended up leaving Louisiana and moving to Arizona. Returning to New Orleans, and playing at the Superdome, has special meaning for him.

Besides that, BYU has a chance to face a nationally ranked opponent and a traditional power.

“It’s going to be fun to be able to go up against a school that has the history that they have and we have the history that we have,” said Cougar linebacker Matt Hadley. “Two big-time powerhouses. We’re excited. I’m excited to go and compete with them.”

While BYU is a decided underdog against LSU, the Cougars are taking comfort in the fact that they’ve played against premier programs before.

“Last year we had big games against Mississippi State and Michigan State,” said running back Squally Canada. “When I went out there, I thought we could play with those guys. I think it helps that we’ve faced an SEC opponent before. It gave us an extra boost of confidence, that we’ve been in that situation before.”

“It’s just belief, faith in ourselves, confidence in ourselves that we can play with them,” said quarterback Tanner Mangum, who completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown last week against Portland State. “It’s a great opportunity for us to play against one of the top teams in the country and let our hard work show.”

Though this is technically a neutral-site game, LSU clearly has home field advantage. The Tigers were already going to have an edge in fan support when the game was going to be played in Houston. Now, that advantage may be even more pronounced — New Orleans is located just 80 miles from Baton Rouge, which means there will be a lot of purple and gold in the Superdome.

“It’s supposed to be neutral but it’s in Louisiana,” Pau’u said with a smile. “We’ll have a good turnout as far as our fans. But we’re just trying to stay focused on what we need to do. (Coach) Kalani (Sitake) continues to remind us that there’s no reason to fear anyone. That’s the mindset we’re trying to portray to all of our teammates as captains.”

When the site of the game was uncertain earlier this week, BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki tweeted that he wanted to play the game at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, which seats 102,321.

But he’s looking forward to playing in the Superdome anyway.

“I’m happy to go to New Orleans,” Takitaki said Tuesday. “I was kind of excited to play in Death Valley but I’m ready to play wherever we go.”

BYU has played once before at the Superdome, in 2009. Coming off a stunning victory over No. 3 Oklahoma in Dallas the week before, the Cougars thumped Tulane 54-3.

Of course, LSU is on a much different level.

“They’re very athletic. Their secondary is fast. They have good closing speed, good coverage skills,” Mangum said. “Their line has good pass rushers. They’re a physical team. But we feel like we’re a physical team as well. That’s something coach Kalani has stressed since Day One — being stronger, being more physical. It’s going to be a good challenge for us to see how we stack up against them. LSU has shown over the years they are one of the top programs in the country and for good reason. We’ve got to respect them and give credit where credit is due but also have confidence in ourselves, that we can match up with them.”