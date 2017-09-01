BYU has one of its biggest games of the college football season in Week 1 against SEC powerhouse, and plenty of national writers broke down the matchup.

One of the most prominent is Barton Simmons of CBS Sports who looked at the storylines for each team before giving his game prediction.

After talking about the Cougars' win over Portland State, he talked about Tanner Mangum, saying, "Quarterback Tanner Mangum mustered only 194 yards passing on 16-of-27 attempts last weekend. Though that showing was underwhelming, Mangum is not to be underestimated."

Simmons then shifted his attention to what the Cougars bring to the table on the defensive side of the ball before giving his predictions on the game, saying, "expect an LSU win but as long as they take care of the football, the Cougars will keep this one interesting."

Five other CBS Sports writers also gave their predictions with each one picking LSU to come away with the win.

Lindy's Sports looked at some players to watch in the matchup, including Tanner Mangum, Jonah Trinnaman, Sions Takitaki and Fred Warner.

Speaking of Warner's play against Portland State, they write, "Fred Warner picked up where he left off in 2016 when he finished the year as BYU’s leading tackler. He was credited with 10 tackles against Portland State."

Some of the players to watch for the Tigers are wide receiver Russell Gage and nose tackle Greg Gilmore.

Speaking of Gage, they wrote, "Gage has earned his first career start and his ability to contribute will be a key in the passing game. The Cougars likely will be focused on Chark, the Tigers’ lone proven receiver, and Gage will have opportunities to make plays and eventually divert some defensive attention away from Chark."

As for Gilmore, they said, "Gilmore will be matched against BYU C Tejan Koroma, whom Orgeron said is the Cougars’ best offensive lineman. If Gilmore can hold his own against Koroma, LSU will have a good chance of containing BYU’s run game."

Taysom Hill had one more chance to show what he could do in game action before rosters are set and he delivered another good showing, including this 25-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Hill completed all four of his passes on the night for 31 yards and the score, while carrying the ball twice for 19 yards.

His strong play earned him some positive words from head coach Mike McCarthy.