The Utah Valley University volleyball team opened play at the Wolverine Invitational with a 3-0 setback to the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday evening at Lockhart Arena (20-25, 19-25, 23-25).

With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 1-4 overall on the season, while Kansas improves to a perfect 4-0 with the win.

"We had our chances there at the end, but they (Kansas) showed a little more experience when it comes to those out-of-system plays. Despite that, we're very encouraged," head UVU coach Sam Atoa said. "I like that we were right there at the end of that third set. We'll definitely learn and get better from tonight's match."

The Big 12 Jawhawks took an early 8-3 lead in the opening set and then extended the lead to a 12-6 advantage on a kill by Madison Rigdon. Utah Valley battled back with five unanswered points to cut the KU lead to just one point, 12-11. The two teams then went back and forth before a Lexi Thompson kill tied the game at 17-17. Kansas then responded with a 4-0 run to take a 21-17 lead. KU held on to the lead to take the first set by a score of 25-20.

A UVU kill by Thompson cut the KU lead to just a two-point 8-6 advantage in set two. The Jayhawks then used an 8-1 run to extend their lead to nine points, 16-7. UVU then scored six of the next nine points to cut into the lead, 19-13. The two teams then scored six points apiece the rest of the way as the Jayhawks claimed a 25-19 win.

Utah Valley and Kansas played to a 4-4 tie to open the third set. The Wolverines then scored four unanswered points capped off by a Thompson kill to take an 8-4 lead. KU fought back to tie the game at 11-11 after a UVU service error. The two teams played to a 14-14 tie before Kansas used a 5-1 run to jump out to a 19-15 lead. UVU battled back to get to within one point, 22-21, after a block by Jasmine Niutupuivaha and Sierra Starley. The Jayhawks then scored three of the next five points to wrap up the set with a 25-23 win.

Thompson led the Wolverines with12 kills. She registered a .346 hitting percentage and tallied one assist and a block. Kristen Allred also posted double digits in kills with 10, while Madison Dennison added seven. Starley led UVU with 28 assists on the night, and Seren Merrill fronted the team from the back row with 10 digs.

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Kelsie Payne led KU with a match-high 18 kills. The senior tallied an impressive .516 hitting percentage as she had only two errors on 31 attacks. Reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Ainise Havili recorded a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs.

Utah Valley continues play at the Wolverine Invitational on Friday, Sept. 1, as the team hosts Montana. Opening serve is set for 5 p.m. MT. UVU will then close the home tournament on Saturday at noon, against Long Beach State.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.