SALT LAKE CITY — Like last year, the Utes were breaking in a new quarterback Thursday night and everyone was anxious to see how he would perform.

Tyler Huntley, the sophomore from Florida, who won the job over senior Troy Williams late in fall camp, got off to a bit of a slow start, but once he settled in, he performed well in his first-ever start.

Huntley’s final numbers were solid — 23 of 32 completions for 227 yards and a touchdown and 70 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Where Huntley really excelled was on the ground, as he rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries, including two touchdowns.

Huntley said he wasn’t too nervous in his first start, but added, “I had to adjust at the beginning and start playing from there."

Coach Kyle Whittingham actually didn’t say a lot about Huntley in his postgame comments, calling the offense “sort of a mixed bag” and “pretty balanced.”

While he called Huntley “a tough kid,” he said he needs to avoid contact at times, so he can stay on the field.

“He needs to be more judicious,” he said. “He needs to hit the cracks. He needs to be more evasive and can’t take those shots. He has to get out of bounds."

It took Huntley a little while to get going after a shaky start. He was dropped for a two-yard loss on his first play from scrimmage. Then his third pass was intercepted when he forced his throw after getting pressure from the UND defensive line as Evan Holm stepped in front of Kyle Fulks.

However, he looked sharp in his passing most of the night and his ability to avoid sacks, although he was sacked three times on the night, all in the second half.

PENALTIES, PENALTIES: Perhaps the biggest negative on the night was Utah’s propensity for penalties as the Utes finished the night with 11 penalties for 139 yards, more than double their season average last year, when they averaged 60 yards per game.

“We had far too many penalties overall as a team and most of them were on offense,” said Whittingham.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the second play of the game negated a 15-yard pass. Later, an early holding penalty negated Troy McCormick's run to the 2-yard line.

A roughing the kicker penalty on a punt early in the second quarter kept a UND drive alive, allowing the Fighting Hawks to eventually get in the red zone and kick a field goal.

Then late in the first half, a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out of bounds helped move UND down the field for a field goal with two seconds left. The Utes had seven penalties in the first half alone for 94 yards.

GAME NOTES: Mitch Wishnowsky handled kickoff duties and all but two of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. He had to punt only once, late in the fourth quarter and the Ray Guy Award winner went for 52 yards . . . Sunia Tauteoli led the Ute defense with 10 tackles . . . Freshman Jaylon Johnson and sophomore Julian Blackmon got the starts at cornerback . . . Ute basketball first-round NBA draft choices from the past three years — Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl and Kyle Kuzma — were honored during the first quarter and basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak presented each with a basketball with their names on it . . . New Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Eric Griffin were also on hand and posed for the camera in the end zone at the end of the first quarter . . . This marked the fourth time the Utes have played a game on Aug. 31. All three previous games on this date were played against Utah State, in 1991, 1996 and 2002. The latter two were played in Logan, with the Aggies winning 20-17 in ’96 and the Utes prevailing 23-3 in ’02. In 1991, the Utes edged the Aggies 12-7 in what was the first August game in Utah football history . . . This marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools . . . North Dakota was picked to finish first in the Big Sky by both the media and coaches . . . UND was Utah’s sixth Big Sky opponent in last seven years. The Utes beat Montana State 27-10 in 2011, Northern Colorado 41-0 in 2012, Weber State 70-7 in 2013, Idaho State 56-14 in 2014, and SUU 24-0 last year . . . The crowd of 45,905 marked the 45th straight sellout at Rice-Eccles Stadium . . . The temperature at kickoff was 83 degrees.