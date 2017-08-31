SALT LAKE CITY — Things you can take away from Utah’s season-opening win over North Dakota:

• The Ute offense really does intend to carry its share of the load.

• Tyler Huntley was the right choice as the starting quarterback.

• Defense is still in style.

• Darren Carrington II is not an imaginary figure.

• Utah will not win a Pac-12 game if it doesn’t get the penalties under control.

• The first game of the regular season should actually be a practice game.

• The first game of the regular season actually is a practice game.

The Utes won 37-16 over North Dakota, the outcome never in doubt. But it failed to answer much of anything regarding their ability to beat anyone above FCS level. Coming off the field, someone on the North Dakota athletic staff shook hands with a Utah counterpart, who was offering consolation.

“Better than I thought it would be,” said the UND staffer.

Not from the Utes’ perspective.

Given that Utah is now 39-0 against Big Sky teams, a win may not mean a lot, but the Hawks are ranked eighth nationally among FCS teams. The Utes’ 499 yards in total offense was 69 more than they averaged last year, and 138 more than their first season in the Pac-12.

“Overall, it was a good start,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “It gave us plenty of things to work on.”

One thing they don’t need to tweak is their defensive line. The Utes held the Fighting Hawks to 238 total yards. There were lapses in Utah’s secondary coverage, but as always, the end result looked good.

The Utes fumbled once but recovered. Huntley threw an interception on the first drive. Most disconcerting, they committed 11 penalties for 139 yards. To put that in perspective, the Hawks gained almost as many yards on penalties as they did with their offense.

“Everyone was so hyped up for the first game, I think we were pressing a little bit,” Whittingham said.

Wasn’t North Dakota the team that was supposed to be trying too hard?

In the first half, the Utes provided a nice sampling of things they can’t do if they intend to win again. Huntley tried to make a play when he should have ducked and tucked. Interception. He overthrew Carrington in the end zone. A field goal went awry. A scoring celebration drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

But Huntley looked respectable overall: 23 for 32 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown. As marketed, Carrington was superb, with 10 catches for 127 yards.

Whether such early-season warm-ups are beneficial is debatable. It gives big teams a chance to iron out the wrinkles, with little risk of failure. At the same time, they don’t have to be sharp. They only have to be awake and alert.

It gives the smaller teams enough money to operate for months ‚ $450,000 in this case.

The Utes have defeated their last five FCS opponents by a combined 228-37 score.

That’s not to say Utah spilled all its secrets on Thursday. Nobody ran a flea-flicker, a shovel pass or a Statue of Liberty. You don’t get out the fine china for your kid’s sleepover. But when you’re an FCS team, you go for the big splash from Day 1. Trouble was, John Santiago — who carried for 983 yards last season — lined up against a Utah defensive line that eats 5-foot-9, 180-pound running backs for after-dinner mints.

Utah’s front was immovable, holding the Hawks to 51 rushing yards. Santiago finished with 20 yards on 10 carries.

“Nobody really moves them,” said UND coach Bubba Schweigert.

Never doubt the word of anyone named Bubba.

UND is in its last year in the Big Sky, after which it will join the Missouri Valley Conference in football. That should help solidify the school’s identity, though it’s not as easy as it sounds. The Hawks went more than three years without a nickname, after controversy over their “Fighting Sioux” moniker caused the school to drop its mascot.

Utah, in its own way, is looking for its own identity in 2017.

“As far as us,” Whittingham said, “it was a mixed bag.”

As far as revealing what the Utes will be this year, that too is a mixed bag.