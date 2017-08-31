I waited my turn, I got out there and there wasn’t much time to think and you just have to go with your natural instinct. That’s what I’m best at and it was working for me, and it felt really good.

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the mysteries heading into Thursday night’s Utah football opener was who would handle placekicking duties and replace four-year starter Andy Phillips.

Coach Kyle Whittingham said it would go down to the last minute, and it did. The idea for Thursday night was to give both Chayden Johnston and Matt Gay, who were neck-and-neck throughout fall camp, an opportunity. However, after Johnston missed his first kick and Gay made his first, Gay just kept on kicking and may have earned himself the placekicking job for the season.

Gay, a senior walk-on who played soccer for Utah Valley University, made all three of his field goal tries, from 33, 32 and 49 yards, as well as all four of his PAT tries.

“I waited my turn, I got out there and there wasn’t much time to think and you just have to go with your natural instinct. That’s what I’m best at and it was working for me, and it felt really good. After I made my first one, they said to keep running with it, so I kept rolling with it.”

Johnston, a freshman from Bingham High, who returned from an LDS Church mission three months ago, got the start, but his field goal try from 45 yards was wide left. So Gay got the chance and took advantage of it.

“The bright spot on special teams was Matt Gay,” Whittingham said. “We started off with Chayden Johnston and he missed the first kick, so we gave Matt an opportunity and he was perfect.”