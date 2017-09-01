Utah beat North Dakota on Thursday night, 37-16. A first-drive turnover by the Utes put North Dakota in great field position and the Fighting Hawks scored first. But the Utah offense tightened up, especially in the second half, and the Utes took the halftime lead and never trailed after that. The defense showed some fortitude by holding North Dakota to field goals in the first half while allowing only one touchdown drive in the second half.

Here are Utah's grades against North Dakota:

Offense

Sophomore Tyler Huntley's start, with an early interception, showed his inexperience. But from then on Huntley showed why the Utah coaching staff choose him to start over Troy Williams. He threw for over 200 yards and rushed for 70 yards. Utah's offense accumulated almost 500 total yards. Zack Moss rushed for 128 yards. Furthermore, for the first time in years, Utah has a real No. 1 receiver in Darren Carrington II, who had 10 catches for 127 yards a nice touchdown catch.

Before the season, the offensive line was a question mark with so many new pieces. The run blocking was solid, but the pass blocking put the Utes in some unfavorable positions. Also, there were too many holding penalties that negated positive Utah plays.

Grade: B

Defense

The Utah defensive started in some bad situations early. North Dakota had great field position after Huntley's interception, but the defense held the Fighting Hawks to a field goal. After a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the ball back to North Dakota in Utah territory, the Utes dug in, allowing only a field goal. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Utah gave up a touchdown.

The defensive side of the ball was the most disciplined unit for the Utes on this night. They had only one penalty, asserting their dominance, which allowed them to stay aggressive. North Dakota gained only 51 yards on the ground and 187 yards through the air.

Grade: A-

Special Teams

Special teams were a mixed bag for the Utes. Utah started with Chayden Johnston as their placekicker, but after his early missed field goal, the Utes went with Matt Gay the rest of the way. Gay went 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 49-yarder, officially cementing him as the Utes' kicker for the foreseeable future. Mitch Wishnowsky was great with his kickoffs and punts, nailing a 52-yard punt in the process.

The negativity that surrounded this unit was a common theme: Penalties. Unfortunately, a traditionally-strong unit hindered itself with a roughing-the-kicker penalty and two illegal blocks in the back penalties on returns.

Grade: B-

Coaching

Finally, Utah's offense got to show what it's been hard at work at on under offensive coordinator Troy Taylor. The Utes showed signs of how efficient they could be this season. The main improvement will need to come from the offensive line.

However, 11 penalties for 139 yards was pitiful. The players made too many mistakes and the penalties may show a lack of discipline, which starts with the coaching staff. Or the penalties were just a reminder that the Utes were playing in their first game of the season.

Grade: B

Overall

Naturally, many picked Utah to beat this I-AA team, and the Utes followed through with a comfortable win. The Utes need to clean up the penalties, have a good week of practice, and then it's off to the "Holy War." Let the in-state rivalry stories begin.

Grade: B

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.