SALT LAKE CITY — Roughly 200 people gathered in the Utah Capitol Thursday night, imploring the president to keep in place a federal program protecting 800,000 young immigrants from deportations.

Many at the rally said they would be deported if not for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They urged other so-called "Dreamers" to tell people around them that their lives in the U.S. are threatened, post to social media and call their representatives in Congress.

"The reality is that DACA is in jeopardy, and we need all the help we can get," said Francisco Juarez. He and hundreds of thousands across the country who came to the U.S. as young children have few or no memories of the countries they were born in.

Their fate is in question as President Donald Trump mulls the program granting two-year, renewable work permits. He's coming up on a Sept. 5 deadline imposed by several Republican lawmakers from across the country threatening to challenge deferred action in court if the president does not begin to dismantle it.

During his campaign, Trump slammed the program, calling it illegal "amnesty." But after the election, he said it is one of the toughest issues he's come across.

On Thursday, thunderous applause filled the marble rotunda as one young woman fought back tears, saying she was "undocumented, unapologetic and unafraid. I am here to stay."

Many in the crowd held signs, including some that said "Stop tearing families apart" and "Immigrant rights are human rights."

The Obama administration created the program in 2012 as a temporary stop protecting young immigrants from deportation as it continued to push for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress.

Before it took effect, Deyvid Morales went through deportation proceedings in 2011, he said.

"I know the uncertainty you feel, the constant nightmares," he told the group. He said he stayed quiet for a long time after an immigration officer threatened to have him removed from the country if he spoke to reporters or received other publicity. But he eventually spoke up anyway.

"You don't know how powerful your story is until you share it," he said, imploring people to share about their immigration status on Instagram and in person.

Ciriac Alvarez agreed, saying "DACA allowed me to come out of the shadows" and earn a degree in political science and sociology from the University of Utah.

"The decision to end DACA could be made tomorrow. It could be made in the next five minutes. It could be made Tuesday" she said. Alvarez believes many who were born in the U.S. don't understand just how vital it is to the people it protects.

"We are nurses, we are teachers, we are activists," she said.

She and others pulled out their phones before leaving the Capitol as organizers gave numbers for U.S. Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee.

Among the audience were Taby Davila Castro, who moved from Peru with her family at age 6, and her husband, Bernardo. They held signs saying "United we dream" and "Mr. President, talk is cheap." The pair now lives in Orem, where she runs her own business and he goes to Brigham Young University.

"We're staying positive," said David Castro, who moved from Mexico with his family at age 4, saying he hopes pending legislation to protect deferred action will pass.

"We're not letting our fears overcome our faith," said Taby Castro. "It's what our mamas taught us."

