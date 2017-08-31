While the University of Utah football team was playing its season opener Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the men's basketball team received a commitment from a player for the Class of 2018.

Charles Jones II, who currently plays for the College of Southern Idaho, confirmed with the Deseret News and announced via Twitter that he has pledged to the Runnin' Utes.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman who hails from Portland, Oregon, averaged 15.4 points and nearly 2.0 assists a game as a freshman at CSI. According to Verbal Commits, he received scholarship offers from Utah, Utah State and Oregon State on July 31.

Jones II was not immediately available for additional comment on his decision Thursday night.