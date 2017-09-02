Hurricane Harvey has been called a once-in-500-years event, but this assumes conditions of historical normality. One of the reasons for Harvey's power is the temperature of the Gulf of Mexico is much higher than normal partly due to global warming.

The climate change models predict storms of increasing potency occasioned by higher concentrations of water vapor in the atmosphere owing to rising temperatures.

We will have more Harveys well inside of 500 years. Such will be the new normal unless we act to curb the global temperature rise.

Lew Elton Jeppson

North Salt Lake