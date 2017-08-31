PROVO — Things haven't gone that well for the BYU women's soccer team early on in the 2017 season, but a matchup vs. No. 1-ranked UCLA Friday night could turn things around quickly.

The Bruins (4-0) clinched the No. 1 spot in the NSCAA Coaches poll this week after beating Santa Clara 4-2 and UC Santa Barbara 3-1. Seven players have managed to find the back of the net to combine for the Bruins' 17 goals. Juniors Hailie Mace and Julia Hernandez have four goals apiece.

The Cougar offense, meanwhile, has struggled to get things going. While the Bruins have managed at least three goals scored on all of their four games played, the Cougars have scored just two total goals over their first three matches of the season. The result is a 0-1-2 start that has subsequently dropped BYU from the national rankings.

Friday's match will be the third straight for the Cougars at home on South Field, with the two previous matches resulting in ties against Ohio State (0-0) and Cal State Fullerton (1-1), respectively.

Game Information

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. (MDT) at South Field

TV: BYUtv

Radio: BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM

The first 1,500 fans will get a free T-shirt and the first 1,500 students with their ROC pass will get a free freezer pop

